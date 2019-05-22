The Under the Hammer column with Morphets Fine Arts Auctioneers

A heady mix of fine wine, vintage port and whisky together with fine arts and antiques is to be had at Morphets, the Harrogate auctioneers, when they hold the bi-annual Wine Sale on Wednesday, June 5 at 6pm followed by the quarterly Fine Art and Antiques on Thursday, June 6 at 10am.

Coming under the hammer on the 5th is a good selection of whisky, champagne, port and wines including a bottle of Penfolds Grange Vintage 1989 at £200-240 and another, Vintage 1995 at £160-200; a bottle of Henschke Hill of Grace 1990 estimated at £300-360, a bottle of Ch. Haut Brion 2002 Premier Grand Cru at £180-220, single bottles of Ch.

A Bovet chronograph wristwatch, estimated at �2,500-�3,500.

Lafite Rothschild 2002 at £300-340 each, Ch. Margaux 2002 Premier Grand Cru at £200-240 amongst others.

A private collection of jewellery including diamond rings set with excellent single stones, two and three stones and clusters; sapphire, emerald, ruby, aquamarine and diamond set rings, Southsea pearl necklace, diamond ear-studs, bracelets and bangles set with diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires.

From the same collection is a gentleman’s single stone diamond ring in 14ct gold, Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date Just Wristwatch c. 1995 in bi-metal with box, wallet and papers at £2,000-2,500. Other watches include a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Date Wristwatch c. 1997 in bi-metal case, quartz movement, at £1,250-1,750 and a rare Bovet mono-rattrapante chronograph wristwatch c. 1940, illustrated above, in stainless steel case, Valjoux 84 jewelled lever movement with 30 minute, continuous seconds and stop sweep seconds hand, black telemeter and black seconds rings – definitely one for the collector – estimated at £2,500-£3,500.

Amongst the book section is a rare copy of Gaetano Zompini’s Le Arti Che Vanno Per Via Nella Citta Di Venezia, a single volume containing sixty plates depicting the people of the city estimated at £3,000-4,000 and James Gibbs’ A Book of Architecture Containing Designs of Buildings and Ornaments, 1st edition, 150 engraved plates, large folio, 1728 estimated at £2,000-£3,000.

An Edward VII 7.80ct diamond bracelet.

The oil painting section includes seven works by the Yorkshire artist Kershaw Schofield (1872-1941) from the Collection of the late Elsie Hartley, featuring Yorkshire and Dutch landscapes and still life. Born in Bradford, he was a member of the Bradford Art Club and a friend of the artist Herbert Royle.

Schofield exhibited with the Yorkshire Union of Artists, the Walker Gallery Liverpool, Manchester Art Gallery as well as the Royal Academy for over forty years. Elsie Hartley is believed to have been engaged to Schofield.

The work of Brian Shields is represented in the sale with seven oil paintings and a pastel, ranging from beach scenes, industrial landscapes, parkland and this busy street scene, 34.5 x 45cm, illustrated above and estimated at £8000-10,000.

The final hammer price is subject to 19.5% buyer’s premium including VAT.

The sale also includes 19th century paperweights by Clichy, Baccarat and St Louis; silver ware, furniture, European ceramics, Asian ceramics and works of art, boxes, clocks, and much, much more.

View on line at www.morphets.co.uk or come along to the saleroom on Albert Street and have a browse.

The sale opens for viewing on Tuesday, June 4 at 2pm-7pm and Wednesday, June 5 at 10am-5pm.

If you are thinking of selling and would like free advice on the auction value of your items, without obligation, please contact Elizabeth Pepper-Darling or Nick Mellors on 01423 530030, Saleroom and Offices 6 Albert Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JL. www.morphets.co.uk.