The Under the Hammer column with Morphets Auctioneers

Morphets of Harrogate will be holding its summer ‘D for Design’ auction on Saturday, July 27 at noon.

Always popular the D for Design sales include a carefully curated mix of Danish, Scandinavian, Italian and British mid-century and modern design-led furniture, lighting, artwork and accessories and give the discerning buyer the opportunity to furnish their homes with original and unique items often for a fraction of the cost of many of the replicas on the high street.

A pair of 1960s American G Plan armchairs.

Highlights of the sale include this pair of 1960s ‘American G Plan’ armchairs by Eric Gomme in teak and black leather effect vinyl.

Perfect for creating the Mad Men look in your home they have an estimate of £650-£750 (plus buyer’s premium of 17.5%)

This Ladderax shelf system (pictured) includes seven black metal uprights, a bookcase with sliding doors, cupboards, shelves and most importantly a drop front drinks cabinet for storing your cocktail accoutrements!

One of two Ladderax systems in the sale, the systems are always extremely sought after and would sit well in a contemporary sitting room or study.

This Ladderax System will be sold on Saturday, July 27 at the 'D for Design' auction.

Another highlight is this pair of cantilevered brown leather and chrome chairs which would work well as occasional armchairs in a family room or perhaps flanking one of the mid-century sideboards also in the sale.

Cantilever chairs were a popular design in the 60s and 70s and this pair feature horizontally stitched panel backs and seats and leather wrapped arms.

There is also a set of six Eames 117 chairs and a ‘Skye’ black leather and tubular chrome chaise longue by Tord Bjorklund which would make a real statement piece.

The sale also includes glass and ceramic decorative items and all types of accessories that will bring a touch of individuality to your home, including a vintage green wire and mesh park litter bin, an Italian Flos chrome thirty branch pendant ceiling light and several items of Winchcombe Pottery by Ray Finch, Victorian curtain poles and pelmets, vintage audio equipment by Bang & Olufsen and Garrard, iron wire racks and even a vintage garden roller!

The sale will be open to view on Friday, July 26 between 1pm and 6pm and on Saturday morning from 9am in Morphet’s central Harrogate saleroom.

Alternatively it can be viewed online at www.morphets.co.uk.

If you are new to auctions and fancy trying your hand at acquiring something unique to enhance your home our saleroom staff will be on hand to help but be warned it can become addictive!