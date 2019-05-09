The Under the Hammer column with Hartleys Auctioneers

Hartleys first quarterly Fine Sale of 2019 sprung into life on Wednesday, March 20 with an interesting and varied Sale with high spots throughout the day.

Among the watercolours were a pen, ink and wash study of an Arabian Scholar by Edward Bawden inscribed “Iraq 1944” selling at £2,400 and a Cumbrian Scene by William Heaton Cooper at £1,300.

This mid 18th Century bracket clock by J Herring of London sold for �3,800.

Within the oil paintings, a pair of Street Scenes by Johannes Spohler sold for £1,850, a very stylish portrait of an Edwardian lady by Richard Jack reached £1,900, and another female portrait described as being a follower of Sir Peter Lely defied the estimate to sell for £5,200.

The Yorkshire picture section produced another eight four figure prices with two names standing out.

The first was Peter Brook with three examples peaking with a typical bleak snow scene selling generously at £6,800.

The other artist was Brian Shields or “Braaq” who often included “Ann” within his signature, the sister who died at an early age.

This Oriental cloisonn� vase sold for �6,000.

Doubtless this was the reason for keen private interest in the painting on offer, being a portrait of Ann entitled “Me Mam’s Slingbacks”, an essential addition to any serious collection of his works. This sold after a battle between phone and internet at £12,000, which as the lot only measured 10” by 8” must be some kind of record calculated per square inch.

Our ceramics section included a massive Chinese porcelain jardinière selling at £1,600, a rural English slipware dish at £1,250, and a beautifully painted KPM porcelain plaque of the Madonna and Child with St Sebastian which deserved its final bid of £2,200.

Watches continue as a subject to follow, and high profile names reacted as expected with two Rolex watches reaching £1,900 and £1,950, a gent’s Raymond Weil “Collection Parsifal” chronograph £1,600, and a lady’s Chopard “Happy Diamonds” wristwatch £3,600.

Four items particularly stood out within the jewellery, a typical three stone diamond ring of around 2.8cts £3,800, an eye-catching sapphire and diamond cluster ring of good pale colour £2,200, a most unusual diamond ring with wide pave cut shoulders £3,400, and a Chopard “floating diamond” heart shaped pendant £3,600.

The works of art section included a surprise result with a modest looking Oriental cloisonné vase decorated with birds and insects amongst flowers which defied its estimate of £100-£150 to achieve £6,000.

The final part of the sale was devoted to clocks and furniture included a handsome ebonised bracket clock by J. Herring, London £3,800, an Art Deco Macassar ebony dining table and six chairs achieved £3,000.

Finally, a totally traditional panelled pine lambing chair, its worn down rockers showing how many decades it must have rocked on a hard stone floor, easily exceeded its estimate to find £900.