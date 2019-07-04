The Under the Hammer column with FSS Property

Harrogate’s July property auction will feature town centre and countryside properties right across Yorkshire, from Summerbridge to Scarborough.

Country retreats going under the hammer

This one bed apartment on Mayfield Grove is ready to move into or buy to let. Guide price �85,000.

One of the gems of the July auction is a charming two bedroom stone cottage on Main Street, Summerbridge, (guide price £110,000) backing onto fields and with Pateley Bridge’s award-winning high street just a short drive away.

In the peaceful village of Hambleton, near Selby, an attractive double fronted four bedroom detached home (guide price £250,000) has lawned gardens to the front and back with views onto open fields.

In Sawley, near Fountains Abbey, Beech Cottage (guide price £210,000) is a three bedroom semi-detached cottage overlooking the village green.

Opportunities for investors

This charming two bedroom stone cottage on Main Street, Summerbridge (guide price �110,000) backs onto open fields.

An interesting mixed use property on the High Street in Knaresborough (guide price £200,000) offers good income potential and scope for redevelopment.

Arranged as a ground floor shop and two vacant self-contained two bedroom apartments, the shop produces an income of £7,500 per annum and is leased for five years from November 2018.

The apartments are in need of modernisation and could generate an income of between £650 and £750pcm after refurbishment.

Staying in Knaresborough, just off the High Street this time in a tucked away position, is a spacious workshop (guide price £50,000) which could be renovated for use as a studio or business premises, subject to the necessary planning consent.

Beeck Cottage in Sawley overlooks the village green. Guide price �210,000.

Place your bids for town centre living

Mayfield Grove is within easy walking distance of Harrogate town centre making it a popular choice for buy to let landlords and first time buyers. A one bedroom second floor apartment (guide price £85,000) with a parking space is up for auction.

An apartment in Skellgarth, Ripon (guide price £75,000) with its own allocated parking space – hard to come by in Ripon town centre – would make a good buy to let investment opportunity and has a current tenant who pays £495 a month.

Meanwhile, in Falsgrave Road, Scarborough (guide price £70,000) a second floor three bedroom flat offers spacious accommodation within walking distance of the town centre.

For those needing a bit more space, there is a three bedroom semi on King Edwards Drive, Harrogate (guide price £185,000) up for grabs.

With lots of original features and large rooms, this would make an ideal family home. In Scarborough a two bedroom terrace house on Candler Street (guide price £70,000) has recently been let out and would make a good buy to let investment or ‘ready to move into’ home.

Finally, in Eccleshill, near Bradford, a stone built semi detached home (guide price £120,000) offers family accommodation across three floors, including cellars.

The July property auction will be held at Pavilions of Harrogate on Thursday 18th July at 3pm. Everyone is welcome, whether you are bidding or just coming along to watch the action and soak up the atmosphere.

If you’re interested in one of the properties listed, contact the FSS team on 01423 501211 to find out more and arrange a viewing before auction day.

