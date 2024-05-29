The importance of leisure events to the visitor economy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

May column from Gemma Rio, Head of Tourism, North Yorkshire Council

We are on the verge of the busy summer season for the tourism industry and with that brings a full programme of events – and hopefully some warmer weather! From a celebration of Whitby’s maritime heritage with the Fish & Ships Festival earlier this month and last weekend’s Malton Food Lovers Festival to one of the UK’s largest agricultural shows here in Harrogate - North Yorkshire has an exciting and varied events calendar.

Leisure events not only offer our local communities the chance to see their hometowns animated, they also give potential visitors a reason to visit and spend money in our local businesses.

You may have seen in the news recently that the UK leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour is predicted to generate close to a £1bn boost for the economy, and whilst we may not be welcoming the mega star to North Yorkshire this summer, we have both new and long-standing events which will and continue to have a major impact on our local visitor economy.

Events are an important motivator for visiting a destination and we know this to be true for one of our key target markets who, according to Visit England research, list availability of music, sport, festivals, and cultural events amongst their priorities for choosing a holiday. When these audiences visit for an event they spend money with our hotels, B&Bs, restaurants and shops.

We are lucky that across North Yorkshire we have established events such as the Great Yorkshire Show which sees over 140,000 visitors flock to Harrogate over four days every summer to brand new events including the Long Course Weekend, which we have worked to bring to North Yorkshire for the first time this September taking place in Masham and the surrounding areas.

In between those new and long-running events, we have quirky events including the Great Knaresborough Bed Race which delights crowds every June, family favourite Tractor Fest at Newby Hall, the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate and of course the much-loved Harrogate Flower Shows, each offering a different experience to both residents and visitors.

The events continue across the county with Scarborough Fair, a year-round programme of distinctive arts, heritage and sporting events at venues across the town, multiple foodie festivals including the Malton Food Lovers Festival alongside events that are a little different with the Masham Sheep Fair, Books and Boots in Richmond and Tomorrow’s Ghost Festival in Whitby.