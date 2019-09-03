The Boroughbridge Digest column with Councillor Peter Phillips

I mentioned last month that the council had set up a group called Boroughbridge Forward to look at ways we can improve our town with the limited resources available.

So far we have managed to secure a small grant from Harrogate Borough Council to meet 50% of the cost to a proposed improved lighting scheme for the trees around the fountain. Hopefully this will be during September once the trees have been trimmed back.

Some grant money has been secured for the installation of some much needed cycle racks as Boroughbridge is fast becoming a favourite destination for cyclists.

We just need a suitable location.

Over recent months there has been a growing concern with regards to the number of proposed development sites in and around the town, most of which appear to be building houses but not selling many. The Riverside Mills site for example have a site which was Boddys Wood Yard.

A site with planning for 85 houses which they have built around 30 houses with only half of those being sold.

The site is now being wound down and looks as though it will be mothballed for the foreseeable future, while they talk to the planning authority.

Surely this tells us something ?

With more houses being built in Langthorpe, and over 500 more houses being planned for the Stump Cross area, our greatest fear is that we shall become a community of half finished developments.

It’s time that the planning authority and central government took a long hard look at “local housing needs” instead of fulfilling those government building quota’s and lining the pockets of land prospectors.

Let’s have some affordable houses for our young people and some single storey retirement homes, that would encourage the older generation to down size, but maybe that’s too much like common sense.

A couple of weeks ago I attended the judging for the Yorkshire in Bloom competition which the town is entered in each year thanks to the Brighter Boroughbridge and District group. This group do a fabulous job. They also recently ran an open gardens event with more than 300 local people and visitors participating.

I mentioned earlier about the town becoming a favourite destination for cyclists. Well preparations are well underway to ‘Welcome the World’ as the UCI Under 23s cycle race passes through Boroughbridge on the afternoon of Friday, September 27.

The local event organisers are preparing bunting, and cut out cycles to be displayed throughout the town. There are also plans for a big screen in the back lane car park showing the races along with a pork BBQ, ice cream and other goodies. The racers will be coming down York Road, past the Primary School, through the town centre, over the river and up towards Kirby Hill.

And finally, our Town Council Clerk has decide to retire early and seek new challenges and we wish her well. This leaves the council with a very interesting and varied job opportunity.

If you are interested and have the skills and attributes to fulfil such a role please take at look at the council web page for further information and application form, or ask one of the town councillors who will be happy to help.

Becoming a clerk to a parish or town council is one of the most rewarding jobs in a local community – a competent clerk underpins a good council as part of the local government structure. Closing date for applicants is Tuesday, October 1.