Start the New Year in a different way in Harrogate
Volunteering is a great way to make a change, perhaps to expand your social circle, try something new or even to spruce up your CV. Whatever your main motivation, it can also really boost your wellbeing by helping you feel more connected to others.
Our HADCA Volunteering Directory lists dozens of opportunities to help local groups, whatever your skills or interests. Search by theme, (e.g. animals, admin or art), or you can search for roles suitable for under 18s, those with particular access needs, or roles that don’t require access to a car. Go to https://hadca.org.uk/volunteer to take a look and find your perfect opportunity. Please don’t be afraid to give something a go, and if it’s not for you, that’s fine, there will be something else that is.
Perhaps you don’t have the time to do the same volunteer role every week, or even every month, but you like the idea of making a difference when you have a bit more time on your hands than usual. Flexible volunteering is a fantastic way to stick to your New Year's resolutions, as it allows you to contribute meaningfully without overcommitting or overwhelming yourself.
We know the old adage, “if you want something doing, ask a busy person” – so we came up with the concept of ‘Help Out Harrogate’. Volunteers sign up to become part of our Help Out crew and then we regularly send out a newsletter featuring different things that charities or community groups would like a hand with in the coming weeks. If any of them fit around other things in the diary, then we match the volunteer up with the charity needing help. There’s no ongoing commitment and you can do different things for different charities each time.
In 2024, Help Out Harrogate volunteers collectively gave 750 hours of support to help 23 different charities and community groups! They got involved in all sorts of activities from pulling pints, to helping with transport, to sourcing raffle prizes. They delivered presents, marshalled at fun runs and at flu clinics. As this picture shows, they even got stuck in setting up an obstacle course at a school fundraising event. There really is something for everyone with some really great local community groups. In the words of one volunteer, “It’s such a wonderful opportunity to be involved with charities and events that I wouldn’t otherwise be able to. Nice to learn what’s going on in the community as well!”
To find out more, please go to https://hadca.org.uk/HelpOutHarrogate, email us [email protected] or phone us on 01423 504074.
Alternatively, we are holding a volunteering information session at the Cornish Bakery on James Street, Harrogate on Wednesday 15 January from 10.30am – 12pm. Come and have a cuppa and a chat with our friendly team to find out more!