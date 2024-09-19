Setting the agenda: Liberal Democrat Conference, September 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Party political conferences are a time for reflection. Last weekend, thousands of Liberal Democrats, including myself, came together to soak up the sun, meet, and set our road map for the future.

This year Liberal Democrat Conference is a celebration of our best-ever general election result, with a record 72 MPs elected to Parliament. It’s a testament to the belief millions of voters placed in our message of hope and positive change. Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, ran an inspiring campaign that resonated with people tired of the same old politics. He offered a different way, rooted in compassion, community, and care for our country’s future.

Over the weekend I met with a range of different national charities, organisations, and businesses, ranging from the British Medical Association and the British Dental Association to Water Aid and Keep Britain Tidy. Their commitment to helping the country is so encouraging, and I am so pleased to have had this opportunity, and that they took the time to visit Conference in Brighton.

Unlike the other major parties, the Liberal Democrats do politics differently. At our conference, it’s the members—our grassroots supporters—who decide and vote on policies. It’s democracy at its finest, ensuring our priorities reflect the will of those who care deeply about the future of their communities and country. This year, we debated some of the most pressing challenges facing our country today, from fixing the NHS and supporting family carers to creating a Clean Water Authority that will tackle the scourge of sewage pollution. We are focused on real solutions for real people.

Lib Dem MPs at the Liberal Democrats Autumn Conference

The damage left behind by the Conservatives is stark. After years of chaos and neglect, our public services and environment are suffering, and the cost-of-living crisis has hit families hard. But the Liberal Democrats are committed to undoing this harm. We are proud to have played our part in ending the Conservatives’ time in power, but we know our work is only just beginning. Liberal Democrat MPs have hit the ground running, fighting for our constituents on the issues that matter most - improving local health services, protecting our rivers from pollution, and ensuring families and pensioners get a fair deal.

As the largest third party in a century, we are determined to be a constructive opposition in Parliament. While the Conservatives are embroiled in internal battles, we are focused on holding the new Labour government to account where it falls short. We’ve already put pressure on Labour over issues like their decision to scrap winter fuel payments for millions of struggling pensioners. We’re also pushing for a new NHS budget, with an additional £3.7bn in annual funding to improve GP and dental services, alongside urgent capital investment in hospitals and equipment.

Next year, the Liberal Democrat Conference will return to Harrogate for our Spring Conference, the first time since 2009. I can’t wait to welcome our members, campaigners, and supporters back to Harrogate, and show them our proud towns. I look forward to continuing our work to build a brighter future for Harrogate, Knaresborough, and the entire country.