Reporting Back with Julian Smith MP

Throughout January I have continued my work both in Westminster and in and around Ripon. I have advocated for support on important issues, visited local businesses, and met with residents to discuss their concerns.

In Westminster, I spoke during the second reading of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill in the House of Commons. This Bill addresses crucial areas, including the registration of children not in school and teacher training. I drew attention to the particular challenges faced by autistic children, especially those with Pathological Demand Avoidance (PDA), and called for the Government to consult closely with autism charities and experts to ensure the legislation reflects the realities faced by families.

I urged ministers to ensure that implementation avoids penalising families struggling to get their children into school, emphasising that fines or stricter rules could inadvertently add to the harm and stress these families’ experience. I also praised organisations such as Ambitious About Autism, the National Autistic Society, the PDA Society, and the Autism Education Trust for their work advocating for better data collection and tailored support for children outside mainstream education.

On teacher training, I stressed the need for autism-specific modules in both initial teacher training and continuous professional development for all school staff. Improved understanding of autism within schools will be vital to achieving the Bill’s goal of increasing school attendance.

Julian Smith MP speaking with homeowners at The Red House Retirement Village in Ripon

In Ripon, I was pleased to visit The Red House Retirement Village, where I had the opportunity to meet residents and learn more about the benefits of Integrated Retirement Communities. These communities strike a balance between independent and communal living, offering high-quality housing alongside care and social opportunities for older people.

Organised in partnership with ARCO (Associated Retirement Community Operators), my visit included a tour of the village’s excellent facilities, such as a library, fitness suite, and restaurant. Over coffee and cake, I spoke with homeowners about their experiences and the issues that matter most to them. The work of ARCO and The Red House team is a great example of how innovative housing models can enhance the lives of older people.

I also had a great visit to Viking Arms Ltd, a local business specialising in firearms, ammunition, and related accessories. During my visit, I met the skilled team and learned about the company’s contributions to the defence and sporting sectors, as well as the challenges they face. Viking Arms Ltd exemplifies the dedication and expertise of local businesses that are vital to our economy, and I remain committed to supporting them.

As we move further into 2025, I look forward to continuing my work on behalf of our community and I remain committed to working on important issues across our constituency.