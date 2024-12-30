Reporting Back: Julian Smith MP recalls highlights of 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we step into 2025, I want to take a moment to reflect on the work we’ve done together in 2024 across Ripon, Nidderdale, and the surrounding areas.

It has been a busy year, filled with opportunities to engage with our community, address local challenges, and honour our region’s rich history and traditions.

One of the highlights of 2024 was my visit to Dishforth Cemetery in October, where I met with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. Their dedication to preserving the memory of those who gave their lives for our freedom is humbling. It was a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by servicemen and women from our area, and alongside laying a wreath during Remembrance Day services in Ripon, we reaffirmed our gratitude to those who served.

I was also pleased to support Yorkshire Cancer Research in their campaign to “Change Yorkshire’s Cancer Story.” The dedication of their team, combined with a newly refurbished shop in Ripon, highlights the incredible work being done to improve early diagnosis and patient recovery in our region. I will continue to advocate for long-term strategies to address health challenges in our region.

Supporting our farming communities remains a priority. In May, I visited Mallard Grange near Ripon to see how regenerative farming techniques are shaping a more sustainable future for agriculture. It is great to see local farmers adapting to challenges with innovation and care for the environment. Later in the year, I hosted a meeting in my office in Westminster of farmers from across our area to discuss their concerns about the Labour Government's changes to inheritance tax rules.

Protecting our natural heritage is vital too, and my September visit to Brimham Rocks showcased the National Trust’s efforts to preserve this stunning site while working with schools and local communities. I encourage everyone to visit and enjoy the area’s incredible landscapes.

Infrastructure has also been in focus. In Kirkby Malzeard, I worked with Yorkshire Water to push for the timely completion of sewer repairs, ensuring Main Street reopened before Christmas. I am grateful for the hard work of the Parish Council and the local councillor's work on this issue.

Looking ahead to 2025, I am committed to ensuring that the voices of our communities continue to be heard. Whether supporting farmers, veterans, or young people, my goal remains to advocate for everyone in Ripon, Nidderdale and across the constituency.

We have challenges to tackle - ensuring sustainable economic growth, and preserving our natural and historical assets and supporting young people particularly those with special educational needs - but I am optimistic about what we can achieve together.

As always, I encourage you to get in touch with me to share your views or raise concerns via my email: [email protected].

I hope 2025 will be a year where we continue to build on our successes and I look forward to the year ahead.