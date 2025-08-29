Reporting Back column with Julian Smith MP

As summer winds down and Parliament prepares to return, I want to share some positive developments from Ripon and Nidderdale and reflect on the important work ahead in Westminster.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the most encouraging updates locally is the extension of the 24 bus service between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge. From 31 August, later evening departures will run on Fridays and Saturdays, with the last bus from Pateley Bridge now leaving at 9.55pm and from Harrogate at 8.55pm. This is a real boost for Nidderdale, making it easier for residents and visitors to enjoy an evening out while supporting our local pubs, restaurants, and community events. I am grateful to North Yorkshire Council for previously stepping in to support this vital service, and I encourage everyone to make the most of it to help ensure it continues.

Further supporting our hospitality sector, I was delighted to announce the winners of my Local Pub Awards 2025. These awards celebrate the venues that sit at the heart of our communities. The Black Swan in Ripon was crowned Best Pub, with other winners including the Woolly Sheep Inn in Skipton as Best High Street Pub, The Plough in Wigglesworth as Best Rural Pub, and Sera from The Albion in Skipton winning Staff Member of the Year. Thank you to everyone who sent in nominations, and I look forward to visiting the Black Swan to congratulate the team in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parliament returns on 1 September and MPs will be debating several important Bills. The Renters’ Rights Bill will be a key focus, and I will be following the debate closely to ensure any reforms are proportionate and practical. We must protect renters while also supporting responsible landlords.

A 24 bus stop in Dacre Banks

The English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill will also be debated. This legislation aims to shift power from Westminster to local leaders across England. York and North Yorkshire already has a Mayoral Combined Authority, which was set up during the last Government, and the Bill will expand the powers available to our Mayor, including greater control over housing, planning, and infrastructure.

Another significant Bill returning to the Commons is the House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill. The House of Lords plays a vital role in our democracy offering scrutiny, expertise, and continuity. While I support sensible reform to ensure the Lords reflects modern Britain, we must tread carefully. Reform should be guided by function, not optics. I will continue to support thoughtful, balanced reform that strengthens Parliament without discarding its valuable traditions.

Back in the constituency, I look forward to visiting Grewelthorpe Primary School to open their new library, made possible thanks to the fundraising by FROGS (Friends of Grewelthorpe School), which will be a welcoming place where pupils can discover and enjoy the benefits of reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As always, I remain committed to representing the interests of Ripon, Nidderdale, and the wider Skipton and Ripon constituency. If you have concerns or views you wish to raise, please do get in touch via my email: [email protected].

​