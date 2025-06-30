Reporting Back column with Julian Smith MP

This month, the House of Commons debated and voted on the Assisted Dying Bill - a proposal that would legalise assisted dying for terminally ill adults under specific conditions. It was a momentous and deeply emotional debate, and I want to share with you why I voted against the bill.

This is not a decision I took lightly. I have listened carefully to constituents on both sides of the argument, many of whom have shared moving personal stories. I have also listened to the arguments of medical professionals, disability rights advocates, and faith leaders. Ultimately, I remain convinced that this bill is deeply flawed and could pose a significant risk to some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

My primary concern is the potential for pressure - subtle or overt - on individuals who are elderly, disabled, or seriously ill to end their lives prematurely. No matter how many safeguards are written into the legislation, the risk of coercion or internalised pressure cannot be fully eliminated. We must ask ourselves: in a society where loneliness, underfunded care, and mental health challenges are all too common, can we truly guarantee that every decision to die would be made freely and without undue influence?

Many disability and medical experts have passionately opposed this bill, warning that it could fundamentally alter the doctor-patient relationship and undermine trust in our healthcare system. The British Medical Association and other professional bodies remain divided on the issue, and I believe that uncertainty alone should give us pause.

Julian Smith MP raising concerns during Third Reading of Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill

I also worry about the message this bill sends. Legalising assisted dying risks reinforcing the idea that some lives are less worth living than others. That is not a message I can support. Every life has value, and our focus should be on improving palliative care, expanding mental health support, and ensuring that no one feels they are a burden.

I respect the sincerity of those who support the bill. I understand the desire for autonomy and dignity at the end of life. But I believe we can - and must - do better than offering assisted death as a solution to suffering. We should be investing in world-class end-of-life care, ensuring that no one dies in pain or isolation.

As the bill now moves to the House of Lords, I hope it will receive the scrutiny it deserves. I will continue to engage with constituents on this issue and advocate for policies that protect the vulnerable.

This is one of the most difficult votes I have cast in Parliament. But I believe it was the right one.

