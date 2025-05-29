Reporting Back column with Julian Smith MP

Over the past month, I have been working on a wide range of issues both in and around Ripon and in Westminster.

One of the highlights locally was visiting Ripon City Wetlands, where I saw first-hand how the former gravel quarry has been transformed into a thriving nature reserve. Since its restoration, the site has become a haven for wildlife, including bitterns, otters, kingfishers, and a wide variety of wetland birds. The reserve features reedbeds, open water, and seasonally flooded meadows, offering a rich habitat for both resident and migratory species. The work of the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and North Yorkshire Council is helping to protect biodiversity while also creating a peaceful space for residents and visitors alike. I look forward to working with the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to raise issues in Parliament regarding peatland and carbon storage opportunities.

Road safety is an issue that has been raised with me throughout my time as a Member of Parliament, so I was pleased to welcome the new speed limit on the A61 between Ripon and Harrogate. The reduced limit is a step in the right direction to make our roads safer for everyone.

There has been an important update to the council tax, business rates, and housing benefits system across North Yorkshire. While residents are still able to submit requests during this time, no action will be taken until the new system goes live at the end of June 2025. The Council will then begin processing the backlog of requests as quickly as possible. I have been in contact with North Yorkshire Council to ensure that residents receive the support they need during this period.

Julian Smith MP speaking during an Urgent Question in the House of Commons about the protection of prison officers.

Supporting small and medium-sized businesses continues to be a key focus. I welcomed new measures that will make it easier for SMEs to win public sector contracts. These changes will help level the playing field and ensure that local businesses have a fair shot at government work, which in turn supports jobs and growth in our area.

In Westminster, I have continued to push for better protection for our prison officers. These men and women do an incredibly tough job, and I have called for an accelerated rollout of stab vests and tasers to help keep them safe. I was also pleased to welcome a new UK-US trade deal in the House of Commons. This agreement opens up fresh opportunities for local businesses and strengthens our economic ties with one of our closest allies.

I also held a productive meeting with the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Emma Reynolds MP to discuss banking hubs and access to cash in rural communities. This meeting follows my efforts to address the challenges faced by residents in rural areas due to the closure of traditional bank branches.

As always, I remain committed to representing the interests of our community. If there is an issue you wish to raise with me, please email: [email protected].