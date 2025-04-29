Reporting Back column with Julian Smith MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over the past few weeks, I have been working across Ripon and speaking up for our community both locally and in Westminster.

I recently visited Quarry Moor Park to meet with Phil Brierley, Director of York House Leisure, to discuss the important issues facing park home owners and businesses. Phil was kind enough to show me around the site and share insights into the financial and social aspects of park home living.

Park homes offer an important option for affordable and sustainable living, particularly for older residents. We discussed the challenges facing park businesses, including the role of the 10% commission on the sale of homes — a key part of maintaining the viability of these sites. A balanced approach is needed, supporting both residents and the businesses that make these communities possible. I will continue to advocate for policies that protect affordability while sustaining the businesses that underpin park home living.

Some residents — particularly those living in the former Harrogate borough district — should be aware of significant changes to the way social housing is allocated. Since, 10 April 2025, the former Harrogate borough district area joined the North Yorkshire Home Choice scheme, which is already in operation elsewhere across the county.

Julian Smith MP with Phil Brierley, Director of York House Leisure

This means that anyone with an existing social housing application must re-apply by 10 July 2025 to maintain their place on the list. Under the new system, applicants will be able to express interest directly in available properties, replacing the old points-based approach. It is vital that no one misses out by failing to re-register. Information can be found at www.northyorkshirehomechoice.org.uk, or residents can request a paper form from North Yorkshire Council by phoning 0300 131 2131.

The council is contacting affected residents directly, but I encourage everyone to check their application and ensure it is up to date. This new system aims to make the process simpler and more transparent, giving applicants more control and choice.

In Parliament, I continue to stand up for Ripon and rural North Yorkshire. Earlier this month, I called for increased access face-to-face banking services in rural communities and urged the Chancellor to support the relaxation of criteria for banking hubs.

I also spoke during a Commons statement on Child Sexual Abuse, and I urged the government to go further to deliver proper compensation and meaningful apologies to survivors of institutional abuse.

Julian Smith MP speaking during a Commons statement on Child Sexual Abuse

Further, I raised concerns during an Urgent Question on the Horizon Post Office scandal, around the role of third-party litigation funding and how it can affect access to justice. We must ensure that those affected by scandals are not let down again.

As the month ended, I highlighted the need for better autism understanding among teachers and staff, emphasising its benefits for school attendance and performance. I urged the Secretary of State's neurodiversity group to add more autism-focused elements to initial teacher training.

As always, I am ready to listen and act on constituents’ concerns. Please contact me via email, [email protected], if you have any concerns you wish to raise.

​