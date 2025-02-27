Reporting Back column with Julian Smith MP

Whilst Parliament rose for recess in February, I continued my work across Ripon and Nidderdale.

At the beginning of February, I visited the 21 Engineer Regiment at Claro Barracks in Ripon. It was an honour to meet the Commanding Officer, Lt Col J Judge RE, and engage with the Warrant Officer and Officers of the regiment. I toured the barracks and learned about their daily operations and the important role they play both nationally and internationally. I was deeply impressed by their dedication and professionalism. The visit ended with a lunch in the Officers' Mess, and a discussion around various current affairs. I was pleased that the Government has taken the decision to raise defence spending but believe further rises will be needed soon.

Later in the month, I visited Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal to support the National Trust's plans to enhance this historic estate. I met with Justin Scully, the General Manager, to discuss the proposed £4.6 million improvements. These plans include upgrades to the water garden, café expansion, and better accessibility at the entrance. I am pleased to support these efforts, which will preserve the site's beauty and history while improving the visitor experience.

During my visit to Outwood Primary Academy Greystone, I met with the School Parliament to discuss democracy and my role as an MP. The children shared with me the challenges they were facing with their school field, which runs alongside the boundary of Morrisons Supermarket on Harrogate Road, Ripon. They explained that a large number of rabbits were coming onto the field and digging holes, making the grassy area unsafe for playground and sporting activities.

Julian Smith MP with students of Outwood Academy Greystone in Ripon

Following our meeting, I contacted Morrisons to highlight this issue. Morrisons responded promptly, informing me that they had reported the problem to their maintenance team and would investigate it as a priority. They assured me that the school would be kept updated on their actions.

Down in Westminster, I welcomed Nidderdale High School to Parliament. It was a pleasure to meet with the group after their tour of the Palace of Westminster. Engaging with young people and providing them with insights into the workings of Parliament is always rewarding.

In the Chamber, I addressed AstraZeneca's decision to cancel its £450 million investment in Liverpool. This is a significant loss for the UK and I urged the Minister to remain flexible and continue advocating for this vital investment.

As your MP, I will continue to represent our community's interests both locally and in Parliament.