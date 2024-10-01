Reporting Back column with Julian Smith MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Looking back on September I have been reflecting on a busy month, both in Westminster and across Ripon. Parliament may have briefly returned from recess, only to enter party conference season, but the work has certainly not slowed down in our area.

One of the highlights of this month was a visit to Brimham Rocks, just 11 miles southwest of Ripon. This stunning National Trust site, with its 300-million-year-old rock formations, is not only a natural treasure but also a fantastic resource for the community. During my visit I met with Justin Scully, National Trust General Manager, and Jen Taylor, Brimham’s Operations Manager. They updated me on their recent initiatives, including introducing cattle grazing on the moor and the site's partnerships with local schools and the Ilkley Poetry Festival.

It was great to hear about the positive impact of Brimham Rocks on education and tourism. For anyone in North Yorkshire, I strongly encourage a visit. With excellent facilities and beautiful walks, it is a great day out for families and a vital part of our tourism economy, bringing jobs and a boost to the area.

Another important meeting this month took place at the RAF Club on Kirkgate, where I met with local veterans, thanks to John Topping from the Yorkshire & Humber Veterans Advisory Pensions Committee. This meeting gave me a unique insight into the challenges faced by our veterans, particularly regarding healthcare.

A recurring issue during our discussion was the difficulty veterans face in accessing complex needs healthcare in rural areas. Some veterans, especially those dealing with complex conditions like PTSD, struggle to find GPs in rural settings with the necessary expertise. Another concern was the communication between the NHS and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) regarding veterans’ medical records. What should be a seamless process sometimes takes months, leading to delays in diagnoses and treatments.

I will be raising these concerns with the Government when Parliament returns from recess.

This month also saw my regular constituency surgeries continue. These meetings are always a valuable opportunity for me to hear directly from constituents about the issues affecting them and to take necessary action. If you wish to book a surgery appointment, please get in touch with me directly via my email: [email protected].

In Westminster, I have been working with my colleagues to address the concerns of pensioners who have written to me about the Government’s decision to scrap winter fuel payments. I voted against the Government’s decision in the debate on 10th September and have written numerous letters to the Chancellor on behalf of pensioners in Ripon.

With the Autumn Budget fast approaching, I will be keeping the matters raised by constituents in Ripon at the top of my mind. I will work with my colleagues to do everything I can to hold the Labour Government to account.