Opinion: Stranded and Silenced: The real cost of North Yorkshire’s school transport policy

North Yorkshire Council’s new home-to-school transport policy isn’t just flawed - it’s a textbook case of how to alienate families, sideline communities, and dismantle trust in local government.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By restricting free school transport only to a child’s nearest school, the Conservative-led Council has stripped parents of any real choice in their children’s education. It’s a bureaucratic hammer blow that’s left families blindsided, schools scrambling, and communities betrayed.

Let’s be clear: this didn’t come out of nowhere - it was done to people, not with them. The public consultation was a sham. Poorly advertised. Sparsely attended. One meeting in Richmond saw just seven people show up. Even headteachers and governors weren’t properly informed. Of the nearly 1,300 online responses submitted, many raised alarm bells - and were simply ignored. Schools are now having to fund their own transport just to stop pupils disappearing across the county border. That could cost North Yorkshire schools a staggering £5 million in lost government funding. Every child in the county stands to lose from this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worse still, councillors were told in July 2024 that the policy had to be passed that day, no delay, no debate - all to bank “savings” in the next financial year. And yet some Conservative councillors clearly didn’t understand what they were voting for or how it would affect the families they represent. The message was brutally clear: when it comes to local children, balance sheets matter more than communities.

Tom Gordon wants to see a compassionate, kind and fair provision of home to school transport

And as for communication? Shambolic. Months after the policy was approved, details were still missing from the Council’s own website. Parents weren’t proactively informed. No letters. No campaign. No guidance. Instead, the Council passed the buck: “check the website,” they said. That’s not engagement - it’s abandonment.

Even parents navigating school admissions weren’t warned. No explanation in the guidance. No clarity on what the change would mean. For many, the first they heard of it was a blunt letter arriving the Friday before half term telling them they weren’t eligible for free transport - even if older siblings had it.

The cruelty of this policy is matched only by its incompetence. Children who were denied a place at their nearest school because of catchment boundaries are now being told they don’t qualify for free transport to that catchment school. It’s a bureaucratic maze with no exit, built by a council more interested in defending bad decisions than correcting them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And here’s the kicker: the so-called “savings” aren’t even guaranteed. This whole debacle has been marked by arrogance, short-sightedness, and a refusal to listen. Parents aren’t objecting to change for the sake of it - they’re objecting to chaos, confusion, and contempt.

North Yorkshire families deserve better. A transport policy that shapes where children go to school must be rooted in fairness, clarity, and community. This one fails on every count - and the Council knows it.