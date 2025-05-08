Opinion: A new chapter for Harrogate: Why our Town Council matters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week’s town council election has marked a turning point for Harrogate. With a very strong showing from the Liberal Democrats in the new town council, we now have a real opportunity to take back some control over the future of our town. This is more than just a political shift—it’s a chance to refocus attention, resources, and decision-making where they belong: right here in Harrogate.

Coming out of these elections, I’m particularly proud to be living in and representing a town that is open, tolerant and welcoming to all, knowing that we are stronger together than divided, and a town determined to shape its own future. The elections might have been “Reform’s Day” in much of England, but here in Harrogate people rejected their divisive politics.

But back to Harrogate. For three long years, decisions about our town have been made almost exclusively from afar, in Northallerton, by a Conservative administration that has shown little interest in the specific needs of our community. Their indifference has been evident in everything from infrastructure neglect to a lack of meaningful investment in local services, and the degradation of our green spaces. Harrogate deserves better, and this new town council is our chance to start building that future.

Since before my election last year, I’ve heard from countless residents that our town simply hasn’t been given the attention it needs. I agree. That’s why I’ll be working closely with the new councillors to make sure this council isn’t just symbolic. We will stand up to Northallerton, press for the resources Harrogate needs and do all we can to deliver for our communities.

Tom Gordon is looking forward to working with the new Harrogate Town Council

The Lib Dem team and I will continue to push for the return of the Harrogate Spring Water funds, to help the town council be properly resourced. Currently, the money paid for the right to use Harrogate’s name is funnelled into North Yorkshire coffers – and they’re refusing to give it back. If you need evidence that the Conservatives in Northallerton care little for our communities, I’m afraid to say you need look no further than this issue. It’s Harrogate’s name earning that money, and it’s obvious that Harrogate should benefit directly. Those funds must be redirected into local hands, so they can be spent on local priorities.

From street maintenance and green spaces to events and town promotion, the town council can begin to address the kinds of small but important details that have too often been overlooked. They aren’t headline-grabbing works, but they matter. Harrogate thrives when its character is cared for, and its community listened to.

Of course, this will take unity and determination across the council. I sincerely hope that even the Conservative councillors elected to this new body will put Harrogate first—not just follow orders from their party colleagues at North Yorkshire. Our town didn’t vote for more of the same; we voted for a council that will fight for our interests. That’s exactly what the Lib Dem team and I intend to do.