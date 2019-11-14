The Nidderdale Voices column with Marjory Sexton

Marjory Sexton has a real passion for art.

Born and educated in the small seaside town of Brixham in Devon, Marjory’s first job was in a rather select gift shop catering for tourists.

Marriage took her to London and soon she was settled there with two children.

It was only after the untimely death of her husband that she and a friend started to go away on holiday together that Yorkshire was discovered. It started with visits to the Harrogate Flower Show and through this came ventures into Nidderdale.

Marjory Sexton.

They were both single and liked the area so much that they decided that here would be a good place to settle.

A new man had entered Marjory’s life and when a cosy cottage became available in Dacre Banks he was willing to accompany her in her new adventure.

News quickly spread in the dale that there were Southerners in the cottage and so of course they had to be sounded out. One morning Marjory opened the door to see a man standing there holding by its back legs an enormous dead rabbit. He had expected Marjory to have hysterics, but when she explained that she had been brought up in the country and certainly knew how to skin a rabbit the prank fell rather flat. After that she was accepted.

Describe a typical day

I have now lived here 30 years and find life in the country very busy. I had been introduced to the British Legion as a child as my parents were both Standard Bearers, so I was delighted to find that Nidderdale had its own branch. My husband became involved as well and for a time sounded the bugle at the Remembrance Service. As President for a while of the WI I continued with my flower arranging and developed my art. John Belderson started a little art group where people could just gather together and paint. It meets from 10.30am to 3.30pm every other Wednesday at the United Reformed Church. It is like a time away from everything. My husband and I have taken this on now John has retired but we are still visited by John who checks on our progress. Next year we are hoping to put on an exhibition. As an evening activity I play in the Station Pub Darts team and thoroughly enjoy taking part in Nidderdale’s various social activities.

Then of course there is always housework and gardening and if there is nothing specific on it is a luxury of retirement to turn over and have a lie-in.

What would be your perfect day out?

Down by the quayside at Whitby would remind me of my childhood – listening to the cry of seagulls and smelling the sea.

What is your favourite part of the dale?- The unique formation of Brimham Rocks.

What is your favourite Nidderdale business?

Dacre Village Shop. Friendly owners and it sells everything

What is the biggest change you have seen?

London to Nidderdale –a good change.

What makes Nidderdale special?

Just to look out of the window in our home and see the view.

If there is one thing that you would like to change what would it be?