Reader Letter: Otley Road cycle path is a real danger

Working on the new cycle path on Otley Road. Picture Gerard Binks

I think that the people of Harrogate should all go to see the new cycle way on Otley Road.

It is an absolute dog’s dinner of an arrangement as it wanders, unpredictably, from the road to the pavement, to cycle track and back on the road again. It is a real danger to pedestrians, cyclists and motorists because it is so hard to follow.

Amusingly, I have noticed that cyclists do not use it, because cyclists going down the hill keep up with the traffic and do not need their own lane. It is cyclists going up the hill who are much slower than motorists and need the protection of a cycle lane, but of course there is nothing on that side of the road.

How many years of road works has the Otley Road had to suffer and how many thousands of pounds have been wasted on this useless project. This is public money which is so needed for the NHS and Energy Producing Projects or to repair potholes in pavements and roads.

Can the citizens of Harrogate really allow the people who have made such a very expensive mess on this very small project, go on to do the disastrous Gateway Project.

Michael Rhodes