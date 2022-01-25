Reader Letter: Kingsley Road - A footpath must be established

Reader Letter: A footpath is needed on Kingsley Road, Harrogate

The report in last week’s Advertiser, “Calls for path on dangerous Kingsley Road”, quotes the Highways Area Manager, Melissa Burnham, as saying that “Progress is being made to bring about a satisfactory solution, but the process is very much time-constrained by processes which are not directly in our control”. Reading that I was taken back to the television episodes of ‘Yes Minister’.

As long ago as April 2017, when the Kingsley Meadows development by Barratt Homes was allowed, mention was made in the report of the issue and the need to establish a footpath, indeed on the approved plans a footpath construction was included as part of the permission. That was nearly five years ago, and the development is now complete with houses occupied. This saga illustrates the incompetence of both the Planning Authority, Harrogate Borough Council, and the Highways Authority, North Yorkshire County Council, its officers and councillors.

A temporary solution is to extend the traffic light zone from its present position at the end of Kingsley Road to beyond the railway bridge on Bogs Lane.

This would enable a path to be coned off along that stretch providing safety for pedestrians and cyclists without inconveniencing motorists.

Knowing how quickly these structures appear for ‘normal’ roadworks this could be achieved very quickly and cheaply.

In the meantime, someone needs to take charge and get a grip on the overall plan before someone is killed or injured!

Brian Souter