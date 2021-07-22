LETTERS: Don't remove Covid-safe bollards in Knaresborough just yet

It is high time that Knaresborough High Street was made safer for pedestrians as well as better for retailers, by slowing the traffic and making pavements wider permanently.

I live in Knaresborough and am concerned to hear that the bollards to improve distancing for Covid may be removed.

My concern is that the pavements are so narrow, especially on one side, that:

•People will be squashed together again when Covid numbers are very high

•Main road traffic will be pushed closer to the people again

•Emissions will be closer to the pedestrians, including babies low down in buggies

•People will avoid the High street again thus damaging High St businesses.

It is high time that Knaresborough High Street was made safer for pedestrians as well as better for retailers, by slowing the traffic and making pavements wider permanently.

Currently, pedestrians avoid the High Street because of the noise, smell and physical danger caused by heavy traffic.

Speed there should be slowed right down and enforcement installed.

It should be made pedestrian–friendly by building permanent road-narrowing and pavement–widening extensions to the pavement, with planting where possible.

If the bollards are removed now, we have lost the opportunity to make the changes desperately needed for health and safety.