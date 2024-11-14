Labour must reverse its Jobs Tax and War on Business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Labour’s new tax policies could push many of the UK’s small and medium-sized enterprises to breaking point.

With minimum wage rising, cuts to business rates relief and increases to National Insurance Contributions, small businesses are facing challenges from multiple directions, although all originating in the budget. The most vulnerable are those businesses that cannot easily raise their prices—such as independent bookshops, GPs, and other service providers.

SMEs employ over 60% of the UK’s private sector workforce, and are already struggling with inflation, rising energy costs, and supply chain disruptions. The planned increases in the minimum wage and National Insurance Contributions, while aimed at improving living standards, fails to account for the reality that many small businesses and partnerships cannot simply raise prices to cover higher labour costs. For example, GPs operate under NHS contracts with fixed fees, and are unable to charge more to cover increased costs. This could lead to reduced hours, staff cuts, or even closures, exacerbating the existing NHS backlog and reducing access to primary care. We should be supporting all parts of the healthcare system, not punitively forcing even greater pressures on key parts of it.

Independent bookshops face a similar dilemma. With publishers controlling book prices, these businesses cannot raise prices to offset rising costs. Coupled with reduced business rates relief, many will face mounting financial strain, risking their survival. The closure of these businesses would lead to job losses and harm local high streets, diminishing the diversity and character of communities.

Tom Gordon wants to see National Insurance hike for GPs scrapped

Likewise, there will be a big impact on the Tourism and Hospitality sector. UKHospitality approximates that the changes in the budget will lead to increased costs of £3.4 billion for the sector. With the added burden of higher costs, they estimate businesses will be forced to raise prices by 6-8%, further driving inflation and eroding business confidence. Scaled back investment, reduced staff hours, and perhaps even layoffs could follow.

The effects will extend to other essential services, such as child and social care. Rising costs, combined with reduced government support, could push many childcare providers to increase fees, making it even harder for working families to afford care, whilst social care, already at breaking point, will also face higher costs. If providers close, it could force parents and carers out of the workforce, further damaging the economy and reducing the income of the workers that Labour claims it’s supporting.

Labour’s current policies are a one-size-fits-all approach that fails to recognize the unique challenges faced by businesses and services with fixed or regulated pricing. Whilst each of their policies on their own are not necessarily detrimental, piling them all on at once is. While larger businesses can often absorb such costs, SMEs often don’t have that luxury. The combination could lead to closures, job losses, and a weakened economy, the opposite of the growth that Labour claims it is supporting.

Rather than targeting businesses with higher taxes and increased costs, Labour should focus on policies that support SMEs and the public services we all depend on. This means targeted tax relief, more support for sectors unable to raise prices, and greater investment in essential services. If Labour continues down the current path, the consequences will be severe for both businesses and workers alike.

Tom Gordon wants a fair deal for small businesses and GPs in Harrogate

In contrast, the Liberal Democrats are standing against these measures. We know that SMEs are the backbone of the UK’s economy and need our support. They should not be stripped of support, and nor should our health, social and childcare sectors. These services were stretched to breaking point under the previous government, so investing in them, and not increasing their costs, is vital. It’s time to rethink these policies and create an economy that works for everyone.