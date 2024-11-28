Inspiring community action

Last month, we were delighted that three local community organisations received The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award given to local volunteering groups in the UK.

The Awards celebrate the best of local volunteering, showcasing how volunteer groups create a positive impact in their communities.

The three well-deserving recipients were Ripon City Swimming Club, Ripon Community Poppy Project, and Lower Ure Conservation Trust (LUCT).

The Swimming Club and LUCT are just two of the partners in our Power of 10 volunteering project, inspiring young people to get involved and explore new opportunities.

Power of 10 Volunteering Ambassadors Zoe, Harry and Bethany at Ripon Library.

Organisations value the enthusiasm, energy, creativity, and fresh perspectives young people bring. Young volunteers learn many different skills and a sense of empathy, while building confidence and resilience.

The Power of 10 celebrates the contribution of young volunteers, giving awards and rewards on completion of 10 hours, then up to 100 hours of volunteering.

Four brilliant young volunteers who have each given over 100 hours, have become Power of 10 Volunteer Ambassadors. This is an opportunity to strengthen skills such as communication and public speaking, whilst helping to influence positive change for young people and shaping the future of The Power of 10.

Two of our Power of 10 Ambassadors, Zoe and Bethany, were inspiring speakers at the recent HADCA AGM.

Zoe said: “Through volunteering I have been able to help many people, and this has brought a sense of pride.”

“The Power of 10 is brilliant for getting children excited about volunteering and helping the community. It doesn't limit young people; they are free to do what they are interested in. The Power of 10 supports them into opportunities they might not have found without it.”

Bethany said: “Volunteering gave me something to focus on and work towards. It made me feel better about myself. Doing activities with children and having a positive influence on them is one of the most rewarding feelings. I’ve achieved things I never imagined I would be able to. I did what made me happy and it has opened up amazing opportunities.”

Last year at the St Wilfrid’s Stars Awards, young Power of 10 volunteer, and now ambassador, Harry, won Young Volunteer of the Year. This year was another special evening at the awards for The Power of 10. Ambassadors Zoe & Bethany were voted joint winners for the Young Volunteer Award and Jo Thackwray, Power of 10 co-ordinator, won the Supporter of Youth award.

Jo said: “This is the cherry on the cake for 2024. Over 100 young people have received their Power of 10 awards so far this year, showcasing what amazing young people we have in our city. I am so proud to be able to work with them and very much looking forward to seeing The Power of 10 develop further in 2025.”

Find out how to get involved as a young volunteer, local organisation or business sponsor at https://hadca.org.uk/PowerOf10 or email Jo [email protected]