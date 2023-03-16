Harrogate MP hails Chancellor’s Spring Budget as ‘positive’ and praises helping disabled people into work

Andrew Jones said he had raised the issue with ministers in the House of Commons last week.

"It was a positive budget. I am pleased that the UK, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), will avoid a technical recession and that inflation will more than halve by the end of 2023,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was particularly encouraged by Jeremy Hunt’s announcement of the Universal Support programme in England and Wales to match people with disabilities and long-term sickness with jobs and provide support and training to help them succeed.”

Harrogate MP Andrew Jones argues that, despite global challenges, the UK economy is coping well with the pressures it is facing.

As well as highlighting the planned extension of 30 hours of childcare a week to working parents of children aged nine months to four years, the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP said the Government had set out out a balanced budget with a clear focus on growth, as well as helping people.

"I am pleased that the Government is extending the Energy Price Guarantee at £2,500 for three months to continue to protect households from high energy costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is important that it is not only households who feel the benefit of this good economic news but businesses too.

The Harrogate MP argues that, despite global challenges, the UK economy is coping well with the pressures it is facing.

“Investment is key to our future growth and the chancellor announced a £25 billion three-year tax cut for business investment.

"I welcome measures to remove the obstacles that stop businesses investing and barriers that stop people working,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a former transport minister, the MP hailed two measures in the Chancellor’s Spring Budget which were close to his heart.

"The more people we can encourage to use public transport the faster we can reach our net zero targets and reduce congestion on our roads.

"The Chancellor’s announcement of £8.8 billion for additional local transport funding in England is a welcome step in that direction.