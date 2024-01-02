Go-ahead is given for new £20m care home at historic Harrogate site where town's most famous mayor lived

Approval has been given for work to start this year on a new high-quality £20 million care home on a historic Harrogate historic site.

Steeped in history, Grove House was built in 1745 and was the home of Victorian inventor, philanthropist, and mayor Samson Fox.

It later became a hospital during the First World War and then the Headquarters of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes.

Yorkshire-based care home company, Springfield Healthcare is set to begin work on the historic building located on Skipton Road in time for opening in 2026.

The application given the go-ahead by North Yorkshire Council will see the The listed building will see the grade two listed building transformed into a care home with 24 spacious flats.

In addition, a 62-bed care home and eight houses be built on land alongside Grove House, providing supported living for over 65s.

The 18th century Grove House, the first house in Yorkshire to have lighting by water gas, has been hailed as one of the town’s greatest hidden jewels with its stunning interiors, grand hall and stained glass windows.

CEO of Springfield Healthcare, Graham Lee, who lives in Harrogate, said, “Our vision is to create a unique community concept which brings older and younger generations together.

“We are in very close proximity to Grove Road Community Primary School where we hope school children will visit and take part in regular intergenerational activities with the residents.

“At the core of the new care home scheme, will be exceptional care in luxury surroundings in the heart of the community.”

All Springfield Healthcare care homes are set in the heart of their local community. Grove House promises to provide a true sense of community in safe and inspiring surroundings for residents in their care."

The six-acre site was purchased by Mr Lee, who lives in Harrogate, in 2017.

Springfield Healthcare owns seven state-of-the-art care homes in Yorkshire, including Harcourt Gardens in Harrogate and the former headquarters of Terrys' Chocolate in York.