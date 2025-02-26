Enjoy the Sights and Sounds of Ripon

Our Connecting Ripon Network brings community organisations together to grow volunteering and share ideas to make life better for residents.

Many members will be out and about for ‘Sights and Sounds’ on Saturday March 8 from 10am to 1.30pm, taking the opportunity to be part of this fantastic partnership event. It is an annual celebration of how much Ripon has to offer and illustrates what can be achieved when a community has strong local connections.

‘Sights and Sounds’ gives residents a chance to connect with a wide range of charities, groups and services and enjoy a fun, free, family-friendly day taking place in the Cathedral, Library, all three museums and the Town Hall.

Our HADCA Power of 10 team will be in the Cathedral sharing how young people from primary to secondary school age can get involved in volunteering. They will be issuing Power of 10 volunteering passports to any young person who would like to work towards their 10-hour award. Our inspiring young Power of 10 Ambassador, Zoe, will share her own experience of volunteering and the benefits it brings.

Ripon Community House are currently asking people what activities, services and support they think are missing from the Ripon area. If you haven’t already shared your ideas, there will be an opportunity to have a chat with the team.

Ripon Together will be launching the nominations for this year’s St Wilfrid’s Stars, giving you an opportunity to recognise those organisations and individuals who go the extra mile to help enhance the quality, strength, and kindness of the Ripon community. You’ll also be able find out about some of the fabulous things Ripon Together do to support the community including The Green Fair, Summer Fun Fest and Ripon’s new Historical Map, which will also be on sale.

The hugely popular Ripon Walled Garden Pop up Café will be in the Cathedral and their wonderful Members will have the chance to take centre stage as they perform as the “Ripon Walled Garden Sing and Sign Choir.” Both opportunities showcase the broad talents of Members with Learning Disabilities, who have been busy preparing delicious treats for the café. Every penny spent at the café helps the charity to continue providing their valuable services.

The team at the YMCA love meeting the local community at Sights and Sounds. It’s a wonderful opportunity to share information about their work and to raise awareness of homelessness in young people locally, and of their Sleep Easy 2025 event. They will also be making badges and talking with children about what makes a home.

These are just some of over 30 community organisations and choirs taking part in the Cathedral. If you have a HG4 postcode, you will also be able to visit the Workhouse, Prison & Police and Court House Museums for free on the day, upon production of proof of your address.

Find out more about Sights and Sounds, including timings, at https://riponmuseums.co.uk/things-to-do/