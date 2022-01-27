OPINION: What’s not to love about Yorkshire? - Carolyn Nicholl, Welcome to Yorkshire

Yorkshire Menu

Whether it’s a healthy start to the new year with some inspirational ideas to whet the appetite and get you feeling fit for 2022... or your heart is set on a spectacular celebration for Valentine’s Day on the 14th, Welcome to Yorkshire’s year-long fabulous food and delicious drink campaign, the Yorkshire Menu, serves up the best creations from across the county.

When out and about in Harrogate there’s certainly no shortage of internationally renowned food-related products to indulge in.

The spa town is home to Bettys and Taylors with its brilliant brands including Yorkshire Tea, Taylors of Harrogate and of course Bettys.

The exclusively Yorkshire Bettys Café Tea Rooms for over a century have been the perfect place to dine and with two Harrogate locations, as well as a creative cookery school, there’s always an abundance of delicious delicacies to dive into.

Wet your whistle with a tempting tipple from Whittaker’s Distillery or sample the delights of Harrogate Spring Water, well it is a spa town.

From farm shops to multi-award-winning restaurants, perfect places to picnic (think The Stray, RHS Garden Harlow Carr, the UNESCO World Heritage site of Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden, Valley Gardens and Harewood House) or sample servings from celebrated chefs in stunning venues, the town has a vast variety of options to tickle the taste buds.

England football manager Gareth Southgate has admitted to a love of Bettys’ Fat Rascals in a Welcome to Yorkshire This Is Y magazine interview.

The cast of All Creatures Great and Small have spoken about being impressed with Harrogate and its offerings when it comes to food and drink, the Great British Bake Off’s Kim-Joy went on a first date with her now husband to Bettys, the Hairy Bikers headed to Harrogate to sample curry creations at Saffron Tree in their recent TV series, plus singer and performer JB Gill from the multi-million selling band JLS, who also spends his time at home on his Kent farm, and knows his produce from field to plate, has chatted about his desire to live in Harrogate, when interviewed for Welcome to Yorkshire’s ‘Talkshire’ podcast.

For a February 14 treat the town’s central DoubleTree by Hilton are offering a ‘majestic’ Valentine’s dining experience at their luxury Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa.

If ‘All You Need Is Love’ then the Hotel du Vin has a meal and romantic overnight package to consider.

Just a couple of many lovely locations in the town offering a special dining experience and stay at luxury locations.

Fantastic food and drink should be savoured and shouted about at all times.

Whether it’s feeling the love on Valentine’s Day or just enjoying eating in a perfect part of the world at any time of the year.

Food and drink brings people together or it can add a spot of indulgence to that relaxing ‘alone time’.

What’s not to love!