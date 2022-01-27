OPINION: What will you do for 2022? - Sammy Lambert, Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity

s

To give you an idea of the difference you can make see below a snapshot of the impact HHCC had in 2021 across Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT). Thank you for your incredible support of your local NHS.

We have provided: 1,000 Cheer Boxes to bring festive cheer to service users, volunteers and staff, 26 portable DVD players to enhance the experience for patients during their stay in our hospitals, 600+ Fruit boxes delivered to staff across HDFT throughout 2021, 15 planters to help enhance our outside areas, 1,200 Festive hampers, 35 coffee machines for wards/departments/community sites for #teamHDFT, 4,000+ cups of coffee to staff across HDFT in 2021, 2,500+ cups of tea and pieces of cake to staff across HDFT to celebrate NHS Big Tea 2021 and 18 Smart speakers for staff areas to help enhance inside work spaces for #teamHDFT.

What are your 2022 goals? Here at HHCC we want to encourage our supporters to get active and step up for HHCC. We are now introducing Stepping up for HHCC - ‘2022 Led by You’. Take on 22 challenges in 2022 (that’s two a month) and receive your bespoke Stepping up for HHCC medal. Link in with upcoming HHCC events such as our Summer Extravaganza featuring ‘It’s a Knock Out’ and the ‘Total Warrior’ challenge in June.

Get involved - Sign up for a donation of £20, adhere to social distancing and government guidelines, encourage your friends, family and colleagues to get involved and have fun! Where will you take the Stepping up for HHCC challenge to next? Speak to the HHCC Team today and lead us in supporting your Stepping up journey. What will you do for 2022?

HHCC has limited free places remaining for Total Warrior! This epic challenge event is taking place June 26, 2022 at Bramham Park, Leeds, LS23 6LT. The places are free and are available with a fundraising target of £250. Become a #HHCCWarrior by contacting us. You will be taking on this challenge alongside the Harrogate Hawks Rugby League who are taking part in this awesome challenge in aid of HHCC. A huge thank you to Harrogate Hawks for their phenomenal support.

Have you got your copy of our specially commissioned book – Focus on the Good? As we head into 2022, HHCC hopes this book will enable readers to remember the challenges of the last two years, as well as remember what was gained, not just lost throughout the ongoing pandemic. This book will be a great addition to your bookshelf and will offer you the opportunity to look back on this time in years to come. All proceeds from this book goes directly to HHCC to raise vital funds to make life changing differences for our staff, service users, patients and families across HDFT. However, you choose to support your local NHS, whether this is through fundraising, attending our events, raising awareness for HHCC or making a donation, these acts of kindness are unmatched. Your contributions and support means the world to us, you are amazing.