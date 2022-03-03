OPINION: What 22 challenges will you take on for Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity?

The harrogate Hospital & Community Charity team

Before you dive into our latest article, I would like to thank readers for your continued support, without your support we would not be able to continue to go above and beyond the provision of the NHS and make a huge difference to patients, service users and their families at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT). Despite the recent rough weather and the ongoing challenges, that impacts your local NHS, you continue to support HHCC and I would like to personally extend a huge thank you!

I was so pleased to enjoy a walk with the sense of spring in the air at the weekend. I love to see the spring flowers appearing from the ground – it really does lift my spirits. You will hopefully have heard of our new challenge - ‘2022 Led by You’. We are encouraging you to take on 22 Challenges and make a difference to your local NHS. You will receive a medal on completion of your challenges, a ‘Stepping up for HHCC’ T-shirt and access to our virtual community of HHCC Supporters upon signing up. I have signed up and I am really enjoying my 22 challenges so far. How will you take on your 22 challenges? Whether it is increasing your daily steps, trying a new hobby for 22 days such as sewing, running, knitting, hiking, or arts and crafts. Your challenges can be physical and active or just challenging and fun, this challenge is inclusive and fully up to you! You can join us either individually or as part of a team. Sign up today by visiting the HHCC website www.hhcc.co.uk.

After two years of restricted fundraising activity, the Friends of Harrogate Hospital have launched their first event for 2022. You can join them for ‘Cream Tea with Gervase Phinn’ in the sumptuous surroundings of the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate, Thursday, April 7 from 2.15pm. Gervase is a former North Yorkshire Dales Schools Inspector. He is one of Yorkshire’s most popular raconteurs, a best-selling author, radio and TV personality. Tickets are available from the Harrogate Theatre Box office or online at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk. Tickets are £20 each including a cream tea. As the pandemic restrictions lift across the country it is important to remember Covid-19 has not fully gone. We have been supporting the #Withallourhearts campaign which shows NHS colleagues that they are still supported with the work they are doing.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are really pleased that our very own virtual fundraising pages are becoming more popular. This means if you are planning a fundraiser, remembering a loved one or giving in celebration you can now set up your very own Virtual Donation Page today through the HHCC website. This is an easy and simple way to create your Virtual Donation Page and make life changing differences in your local NHS. Set up your very own Virtual Donation Page today: https://hhcc.co.uk/virtual-donations/. You can also request one of our awesome HHCC Money Boxes. Our cardboard money boxes are ideal for home collections, staff areas and fundraisers. Why not set yourself a challenge and see how many boxes you can fill in 2022?