OPINION: We managed to complete the Panto run - David Bown, Harrogate Theatre

Reece Dinsdale

Miraculously the pantomime made it to the end of its run on January 16.

We lost one day through covid, plus two to Storm Arwen and only used an understudy once.

We were very lucky as Christmas shows all around the country closed down early with significant financial consequences.

Well, it wasn’t just down to luck that we were able to keep going, we were also blessed with an exceptional cast and crew that worked tirelessly to keep the show up and running, under very difficult circumstances.

The small cast, as we know, did a phenomenal job delivering a big show.

We had deliberately chosen to work with a reduced team in the event of a lockdown, which did therefore minimise the financial risk.

This resulted in significant doubling up of characters, which whilst fun for the audience does take its toll eventually on the actors after two months of a relentless schedule.

I must once more thank Colin Kiyani, Christina Harris, Janine Mellor, Tim Stedman and Richard Emerson, also our two understudies Alice Barrott and Katie Lofthouse and of course our four magnificent teams of dancers.

Most nights they received a standing ovation and there were many examples of patrons returning again and again with their families throughout the run.

Sales did grind to a halt when there was the prospect of a further lockdown in December, as the omicron variant emerged, but anxiety eased and tickets flew out of the door for the final two weeks.

I must say a huge thank you and well done to all who worked backstage.

In particular Laura Burgess and Paul Aziz. Laura and Paul have been returning to work on our pantomime for many years and they really do lead the company with efficiency and energy that keeps the momentum of the run going, especially this year.

Our own in-house technicians of Maurice, Mark, Joe and Steph displayed their usual authority, assisted by Naail Ishaq, Iona Sarah Weanie, Charlotte Hall, Andrew Yardley, Annie Eves and Conal Walsh.

There were some scary moments when covid did take hold amongst the staff and crew, but everyone went above and beyond the call of duty, including our Board of Directors, covering for each other, whilst colleagues had to isolate.

A final thank you... to you, the people of Harrogate who brought so much joy back to the theatre after 22 months of closure.

You did so with integrity and patience, adhering to all the safety measures that were put in place.

We have got going with the spring programme across our various venues and tickets are selling well.

I must mention our Patron and high-profile resident of Harrogate - Reece Dinsdale.

After many rearranged dates, Reece will be performing his own show Reece’s Pieces tonight, Thursday, January 27 at 7.30pm in the main house.

As you may be aware Reece has had an illustrious career in film, TV and stage.

He has performed at some of the most prestigious theatres in the country including The National, he was the lead in the 1980’s chilling drama Threads, John Thaw’s son in the very popular TV series Home to Roost and he is now directing for Emmerdale.