OPINION: Town has made me feel very welcome - the Mayor of Harrogate

1st July 2022 Excellence in Business Awards, Harrogate. Pictured Duncan Wood Picture Gerard Binks

Writing this less than two months from becoming the final Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, and having already conducted more than 40 engagements, the schools, voluntary groups and especially the charities feel the need for the mayoral connection, and have all made me feel very welcome.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations I attended were very humbling, not least the service at Ripon Cathedral; I am still humming Hubert Parry’s ‘I was Glad’, remembering the marvellous choir, Ripon City Band and the Cathedral organ, one could say with all the stops pulled out, and I nearly chose it when I recently visited Harrogate Hospital Radio.

I had the pleasure of meeting and talking to Harry Gration on two occasions, the first at Brackenfield School and then at Ripon Cathedral.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was just as he came across on the television, friendly, caring and a true Yorkshireman.

He will be sorely missed by many.

The special tribute paid by Duncan Wood to him at the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards I attended was very moving.

I was also present at the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism awards, organised by Simon Cotton and David Ritson.

The Royal Hall was full, with a big party atmosphere.

It was a privilege to present the final award of the evening for Harrogate Ambassador of the Year to Harry Satloka, who leads the walking tours around Harrogate.

The nominees were all ‘winners’, and do much to keep Harrogate on the map.

I am not known for holding my punches, especially verbally, but meeting members of the Harrogate Amateur Boxing Club at Starbeck Gala last month confirmed that lifting 25kg chicken feed sacks has given me more muscles than may be considered ladylike, and I am looking forward to attending the Army Foundation College’s boxing finals soon.

I also visited the Local Government Association conference held at the Harrogate Convention Centre.

As a civic mayor I do not express any party political views, and meeting councillors from all over the country, and hearing how they are struggling, made me glad that I do not have to face some of their challenges.

On a lighter note, and please excuse the pun, I have been to some accomplished musical events, the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra at the Royal Hall, a recital at the Methodist chapel raising funds for the Soroptomists, and the North Yorkshire Schools concert, with the Grenadier Guards.

Without making comparisons, the Royal Marines and the Yorkshire Regiment did put on an excellent show at the Gala Dinner for the National Armed Forces day at Scarborough.

The very varied performances at Harrogate International Festival were worthy of note, and I do hope that funding is forthcoming next year.

Being able to representing the Borough as Mayor is a team effort which includes my Deputy Mayor Coun Robert Windass, and the professionalism shown in the administration makes our roles so much easier.