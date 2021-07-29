OPINION: There’s plenty on offer on a Harrogate holiday - Nick Hancock

20th July 2021 The Valley Gardens in Harrogate in full bloom Picture Gerard Binks

Of course, we will all miss that lovely rush of hot air as you step off the plane at Palma Airport.

We’ll miss our villa with a pool or our hotel with an all-you-can-eat buffet (!).

But there’ll be no amber or red-list panic, no quarantine pain and no pandemic related stress, which after the last 18 months is much needed.

We will get back to our beach towels and sun-tan holidays soon but for now what a brilliant opportunity to enjoy two weeks at home in the best place to live in the UK (all year round).

I’m always banging on about how lucky we are here but on your doorstep you’ve got Valley Gardens (pretend you’re in Central Park, New York), Harewood House, Fountains Abbey, Newby Hall and, of course, The Stray.

This summer at home gives you a brilliant opportunity to discover new places where you live…..like the waterside in Knaresborough. I love how you’re surrounded by boats, dog walkers, joggers and people simply meeting for a coffee.

Another big recommendation is Horticap’s new restaurant and café. A lovely spot for lunch and pretty much all the produce comes from here in North Yorkshire.

If you want to feel like you’re eating outdoors in the Balearics you need go no further than Cold Bath Road and head for Le Feria.

This is ridiculous but I went to this fab place for the first time ever last Thursday and I absolutely loved it and I saw loads of people I knew (for me always the sign of a great place!).

My final summer tip is the Courtyard at the West Park.

This is bringing a bit more of the metropolitan outdoor vibe to Harrogate You sit here and you could be in any capital city in Europe.

Best of all the outdoor seats are heated which is always helpful with the Yorkshire weather!