OPINION: There really is something for everyone in Harrogate - David Bown

The weather endorsed the plans of some great work form Harrogate Borough Council, Harrogate International Festivals, Harrogate BID, Culture Creative and Harrogate Theatre.

At the Royal Hall we were sold out with the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and What’s Love Got to Do With It? At the theatre Paul Chowdhry, The Syd Lawrence Orchestra and The Grimms Tales were similarly full to the rafters.

However, the spectacular presentation of A Fire and Light Experience really was a special event in front of the exquisite backdrop of our remarkable Valley Gardens.

The weather definitely facilitated an amazing atmosphere in town, alongside the fantastic hospitality offer that we are blessed with in Harrogate.

It really was a varied programme and a significant statement of how important a matrix of cultural offers is to the town centre economy, as we emerge from the pandemic.

The town centre’s identity is evolving as we witness the decline of retail traffic on the high street. However, hospitality, arts, culture and events are becoming more and more important when attracting visitors into Harrogate that sustain and grow the local economy. Destination Harrogate and Gemma Rio are doing a great job of progressing that agenda. Please do support and advocate for the arts and events in the district as much as you can.

The momentum that Harrogate Theatre gained from re-opening with our pantomime last Christmas has thankfully been maintained. Sales are still extremely buoyant, as you continue to provide magnificent support for our artistic programme across Harrogate’s four main performance spaces, for which we are all extremely grateful.

The roof is now complete after a major investment from Harrogate Borough Council and the scaffolding is starting to come down. It’s strange to get the Oxford Street skyline back after nearly a year but fitting as we move in to spring and summer.

The summer season is as varied as ever, especially the studio offer. We are thrilled to announce a celebration of pride and diversity in June, with a full week of shows all for £5! It’s great to welcome back the internationally renowned Northern Broadsides after a few years absence, with an exciting version of Shakespeare’s As You Like It and there’s also our usual range of music and comedy.

In May we have One Night at the VE Day Proms at The Royal Hall, a musical celebration in honour of the 75th Anniversary of VE Day.

This incredible concert takes you on a musical journey through the Second World War, providing an insight into how music played a pivotal role throughout the most extraordinary period in modern day history. Featuring The London Gala Orchestra and an exceptional array of live singers.

In June look out for Flo and Joan and their show Sweet Release. Multi-award-winning musical comedy duo (and sisters) Flo & Joan will be armed with a piano and percussion section to bring you a brand new show of their critically acclaimed songs and comedy. They have a huge TV presence including Live at the Apollo, The Royal Variety Performance, The Russell Howard Hour and Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club.