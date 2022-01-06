OPINION: There is so much to feel upbeat about - Your Harrogate presenter Nick Hancock

NAKP 1506132AM41 Bed Race. (1506132AM41)

Incidentally, I wish now we had got some Your Harrogate branded lateral flow tests as merchandise to give out in town.

So as those of us who currently are not self isolating and are slowly coming back to life after Christmas and getting back to work, school and the gym there is so much to feel upbeat about.

I would like to start by telling you that I have just dug out my ‘2021 predictions’ from this time last year and they were spookily accurate.

Despite entering what felt like a never ending lockdown in January 2021 I correctly predicted the return of Park Run on the Stray, the Great Yorkshire Show being a summer highlight, more success for Harrogate Town and the return of proper local radio (I may have had some inside intel on that last one though).

That was obviously a sheer fluke so I am not going to try and attempt to do that again for you. Instead, I thought I would tell you why I am feeling upbeat as we start the year.

I believe this year we will finally start to move on from the disruption and chaos of Covid.

We will start to feel less scared and begin to plan more things feeling confident that they won’t get cancelled.

Moving on from Covid there are lots of other things we can look forward to in 2022.

Your Harrogate will be launching on DAB digital radio on February 3 bringing back proper local radio to the district and providing local weather and travel, community news, competitions and events that are happening.

I’m expecting big things from Harrogate Bid this year if 2021 is anything to go by.

I love the fact that the Bid works in collaboration with organisations like Harrogate International Festival to fill Harrogate town centre with family events and attractions that we can all enjoy.

We’re going to see lots of activity across the whole District around the Platinum Jubilee weekend at the start of June (and an extra bank holiday too).

The Knaresborough Bed Race will finally be back on Saturday, June 11.

The craziest of days that you couldn’t really describe to anyone who doesn’t live round here. The best thing about Bed Race day is that it always brings everyone together from kids to grandparents!

What would be lovely to see this year is more support for some of our amazing local charities and not for profit groups who have perhaps been a bit neglected over the past two years.

Horticap not only have the excellent Phil Airey (a legend in his own lunchtime) leading the way but have created the most wonderful restaurant and garden area recently.

Harrogate Rotary do some fantastic work across the district and are organising the Nidderdale Walk and Run again on Sunday, May 8 and that is a great way to meet people and get fit!

I hope to be asked to host more events for Saint Michael’s Hospice and Harrogate Neighbours this year.

We’re so lucky to have both of those organisations on our doorstep.

One last thing to look forward to in 2022.

The football World Cup with Harrogate’s very own Gareth Southgate finally leading England to victory.