OPINION: The value of having a local radio station - Nick hancock, Your Harrogate

12th January 2021 Pictured Nick Hancock in the Valley Gardens, Harrogate. Picture Gerard Binks

So many people have been listening online, on our app and on their Alexa device to hear all about life in Harrogate.

I am so grateful for all the support I’ve had since leaving Stray FM.

But the one question that now keeps coming up is “when will you be back on proper radio?!” so I’m delighted that today we can finally answer that question!

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proper local radio will return to proper radio on February 3, 2022 when Your Harrogate becomes available to you on DAB digital radio.

To put that another way there are about 62 sleeps to go!

We are moving onto DAB a bit faster than we originally anticipated.

This is purely down to our brilliant listeners and the excellent support we’ve had from all the local advertisers across the district.

We are so blessed to have such a successful and caring business community in Harrogate.

The Harrogate district deserves its very own dedicated local radio station.

Not a station from Liverpool, Leeds and London. You deserve a locally focussed station that is proud, positive and a part of the community.

This last week has shown the value of having a proper local radio station...

As Storm Arwen hit we had listeners ringing in to tell us about trees blocking Pennypot Lane and bus shelters smashing on Wetherby Road and even glass falling out the sky on Parliament Street.

Last Saturday morning we ran a special programme with updates from Harewood House, Knaresborough Town, Stockeld Park and of course Harrogate Theatre who all sadly had to close early.

Local radio should be a good source of real time local information.

But we should also be about good news! We like to celebrate all the exciting things that you and your family can get up to in Harrogate. Tomorrow is a great example of what we’re all about.

We will be broadcasting a special show from day one of the Christmas Fayre in town.

From train rides to food and drink we will be telling you all about it as well as meeting the charismatic stall holders and maybe most importantly finding out what the punters in Harrogate actually think about the whole thing.

I always like the idea that local radio can be a window into the rest of the world that you can still feel like you are there too even though you’re at home working!

If you tune into Your Harrogate over the weekend you’ll hear us waxing lyrical about what else is happening in Knaresborough (always one the best Christmas markets) and in Ripon and of course at Valley Gardens too.

We’re even broadcasting from Lightwater Valley on Sunday morning.

Plus in between all of that we will be playing lots of classic Christmas songs.

So, you’ll get added Mariah, Slade and Band Aid to go with Ed Sheeran, Adele and Little Mix.

That to me is what proper local radio is all about... some information, some fun and some nice music.