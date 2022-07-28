OPINION: The best is really yet to come in Harrogate this summer - Nick Hancock

But they’ve only just started (Monday was actually day one of the school hols!)

I do get it. It does feel kind of like the summer has been going on forever.

We’ve already had the heatwave (remember that?! Just last week!) a fantastic Great Yorkshire Show, the brilliant celebrations at Jubilee Square on the Stray, Ladies Day at Ripon Races, The Harrogate Advertiser Business awards and the much-anticipated return of the Great Knaresborough Bed Race.

Lots of sunshine. Lots of fun. But today I’m here to say the best is yet to come.

I want to write to you today about all the things that we still have to look forward to over summer and that you and your family and friends can enjoy.

Here’s the thing there is so much great entertainment happening across the District this weekend you will definitely find something that is just your cup of tea!

On Saturday Harrogate gets it’s very own carnival. Sharon Canavar and her amazing team at Harrogate International Festivals have already brought us the Crime Writing Festival and the Spiegeltent at Crescent Gardens.

Now we get all the colour, sights and sounds of the carnival.

There’ll be a brilliant parade heading round town from St Peter’s Church from 11am eventually arriving at Valley Gardens.

I can’t wait to take my kids to see all of this and then enjoy all the fun in Valley Gardens.

At the same time, it is a big day for Ripon with the St Wilfrid’s Procession. This is full of flags and fancy dress and everyone in and around the city can get involved. We all know Ripon loves to throw a party.

Also on Saturday the Birstwith show returns. I am privileged to have been asked to open the event (Will Smith wasn’t available) and I know everyone in the village from the Dales stores to Belmont Grosvenor school can’t wait!

There is more... having had a great week watching us get to the final of Euro 2022 football is back in Harrogate.

Our favourite team Harrogate Town really need your support for their first home match of the season against Swindon. Elisa Hilton from Your Harrogate will be on the pitch before kick off and there are some fantastic summer signings to welcome to the Envirovent Stadium.

I have been involved with the club throughout last season and I can’t recommend a day out with the family at Harrogate Town highly enough. Get involved... you won’t regret it!

If you are heading into Harrogate town centre you must be sure to check out the floral summer of celebration in the town centre.

Thanks to Harrogate Bid there are six quirky and very ‘instagrammable’ displays featuring designer shoes, baths and wellies!

Meanwhile Ripon Bid have organised a brilliant free summer trail for kids to enjoy around the city centre. You can find all the details on the Visit Ripon social media channels.

Finally for this weekend if you fancy some liquid refreshment after all of that little lot I must tell you how much I enjoyed visiting the brand new Coach and Horses at West Park last Thursday afternoon (in fact I was their very first customer!) so it is well worth a visit.

What a brilliant end to July. We are so lucky to have so much good stuff happening across the Harrogate district. Thank you to everyone who makes all this stuff happen.