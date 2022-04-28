OPINION: Take care of our area to prevent fires in the dry season - Harrogate firefighter Kirsty Shepherd

Harrogate and Summerbridge fire crews with some of the 'Nidderdale Moorland Group' in Nidderdale

Despite the well-known saying, April is not the wettest month in terms of overall rainfall. We have instead enjoyed lovely warm weather this month - with the odd ‘shower’. However this has meant the ground is dryer than normal. This has led to several wildfire ‘Amber’ alerts being issued in the last month meaning that, should a wildfire be experienced, it could spread quickly and easily due to the dry conditions.

Going as far back as March, my colleagues and I have been called out to wildfires in the Harrogate area including Brimham Rocks where 50 square metres of moorland were destroyed by fire. The National Trust said “precious moorland heather habitat” had been destroyed. We have also attended other fires in the open including on Penny Pot Lane where a grass verge caught fire due to a discarded cigarette. In the last week, ten fire appliances were sent to Lockton near Pickering to tackle two large seats of fire, measuring approximately one square kilometres each.

Dealing with wildfires is incredibly resource intensive and can tie up our fire crews meaning they’re not available to attend other incidents. Some wildfires can take days to bring under control. They can be started accidentally, however, they are often started recklessly and the damage that occurs, particularly in late spring when most birds are nesting, can be catastrophic and have a knock-on effect for years after.

Gamekeepers see first-hand the damage wildfires cause and play a vital role in wildfire prevention and management. They are vital to the land management; re-wetting, grazing, mowing and undertaking controlled cool burns along with well-maintained firebreaks to reduce the risks of wildfire. This week Harrogate and Summerbridge fire crews got to meet some of the Nidderdale Moorland Group near Pateley Bridge. They do a great job managing land around Nidderdale (why not see their Facebook page). It was good to speak together about wildfire prevention. We also put up a few fire prevention posters at car parking spots.

The prevention advice from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is to avoid having open fires or using barbecues in the countryside. Instead take a picnic. Do extinguish smoking materials properly and don’t throw cigarette ends on the ground or out of car windows. We know most people don’t litter but did you know that sunlight shining through glass bottles can start wildfires? Don’t leave bottles or glass in woodland and remember to take them home and recycle them. If you see a fire in the countryside, report it to the fire and rescue service immediately. Don’t attempt to tackle fires that can’t be put out with a bucket of water – leave the area as quickly as possible. Get to a safe place and note the fire location. The What3Words app can help if you’re not sure of your location. If you can, prepare for the arrival of the fire and rescue service at the pre-arranged meeting point by unlocking gates, etc.

Harrogate Watch Manager Jonny Metcalfe says “While the warm spring weather is very welcome, it does increase the risk of fires spreading quickly especially when the ground is dry. Wildfires stretch the fire service resources, yet they can be easily prevented. Therefore, we ask everyone enjoying our beautiful area to take extra care with anything that could lead to a fire starting.”