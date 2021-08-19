OPINION: Support charities in these tough times - the Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Trevor Chapman

I hope everybody is enjoying the extra freedom but at the same time still exercising some caution.

The last 18 months have proved to be a difficult time for local charities and in some cases, concern for the future is very real indeed.

My own nominated charities are Supporting Older People, Friends of Harrogate Hospital and Citizens Advice.

I should be most grateful if you would continue to support their fundraising efforts.

Supporting Older People are involved in the Nidderdale Walk which is being held on September 5, and then, hopefully, a Refreshment Day at St Peter’s Church on September 18.

Supporting Older People can also be supported via the Local Lotto and its own 100 Club.

The Friends of Harrogate Hospital recently launched a limited edition jigsaw puzzle titled Thank You NHS, which is now available at A R News in Oxford Street, next to the theatre.

Why not pop in and buy one?

The Friends are also selling the jigsaws and other merchandise at the Starbeck Community Event at Harrogate Railway AFC on Monday August 30 between noon and 4pm.

I was delighted that the Great Yorkshire Show of 162 years went ahead on July 13 to 16 at the Showground, and congratulations to the Yorkshire Agricultural Society for managing to stage the event.

The Mayoress and I were able to attend on three of the four days.

On July 19 we attended the Harrogate Lifeboat Guild and Committee AGM.

Since 1952 they have raised funds for, not only saving lives at sea, to in more recent times providing life guard services on the coast, and rescue services for inland areas.

On July 21 we enjoyed the Tewit Youth Band President’s Concert at St Mark’s Church.

It was a delight to see the various age groups back in live action again.

Congratulations to the president Colin Gibbs BEM and musical director Martin Hall for all their hard work.

We attended an exhibition of art work by the Harrogate College Masters Creative Practice Group, and were impressed by the art on display there that was created by local students.

The Mayoress and I were guests at the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writers’ Festival Awards on July 22.

It was great to see this Harrogate Festival event taking place.

An event was held to raise funds for the Harrogate and District Branch of Parkinson’s UK on July 23.

The Mayoress and I were guests for the evening and were entertained by Paul Mayhew-Archer MBE, writer of The Vicar of Dibley, himself a Parkinson’s sufferer.

It was a very enjoyable and well attended evening.

Pine Street Allotments held an Open Day on July 25 and were raising money for St Michael’s Hospice.

We were delighted to attend and meet with many stall holders, and it was nice to see so many allotments in such fine condition.

Scotton Scorchers Junior Football Club held a 24 hour fundraising marathon at the end of July.