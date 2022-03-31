OPINION: Summer Extravaganza will be perfect to celebrate Queen’s Jubilee - Sammy Lambert, Harrogate and district Hospital Charity

s

Join us for our Summer Extravaganza featuring It’s A Knockout, Sunday, June 5 at the Harrogate Railway Athletic FC, HG2 7JA between 10.30am-6pm. Whether you are taking part in the epic It’s A Knockout challenge or spectating there is something for everyone. The monies raised at this superb event will make life changing differences to patients and their families across Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT).

There will be entertainment for you to enjoy, with our main attraction being teams taking on the It’s A Knockout challenge, along with a range of games, shopping stalls and a delicious barbecue. Food and drinks will also be available from the Harrogate Railway Athletic Football Club. Tickets are available for a donation of £2 for adults and children over the age of five and children under the age of five go free.

We are looking for local companies, groups, teams and organisations to join in the fun. Teams of 10 people will go head to head and take on the challenge at Harrogate Railway Athletic Football Club competing to be crowned ‘It’s A Knockout’ Champions 2022. To complete this fun filled challenge it is £30 per person to get involved and take on the challenge. You can sign up as an individual or as a team; we would love for you to get involved. All participants must be aged 16 or above. We would love teams to bring along spectators to cheer you on and make it a great day out for all the family. Visit our website to get your tickets and complete your booking form to sign up.

Can you believe we are already a quarter of the way through 2022! Our Stepping up for HHCC challenge ‘22 Led by You’ is a great way to make a positive impact for your local NHS. Take on 22 challenges tailored to you and your goals, whether it’s reading 22 books, climbing one or more of the Yorkshire Three Peaks, walking round a new reservoir in our area, learning a new skill or language or running 22 miles, make your challenges unique to you! The donation you make to sign up to our epic challenge will help us to enhance the experience of our service users patients and their families across HDFT. Sign up now through our website: hhcc.co.uk. A great way to complete one of your 22 challenges would be to take on 22 parkruns! We were delighted to be part of the HDFT takeover of Harrogate parkrun Saturday, March 19. After two incredibly difficult years for the NHS, #teamHDFT wanted to support the communities that showed support throughout the pandemic. The HHCC and Volunteer Team handed out 300 goodie bags to participants and it was lovely to see so many members of our local community taking part in the event.

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra (HSO) held their Spring Concert on Saturday, March 26, the HHCC and Volunteer Team thoroughly enjoyed attending another fantastic event and we are so thankful to be HSO’s chosen charity. HSO have some more incredible events lined up including their Summer Concert – Around the World, Saturday, June 18 and their Family Fun Time Concert, Saturday, July 23. To get your tickets head over to the Harrogate Theatre website.