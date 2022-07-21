OPINION: Something for everyone at Harrogate Theatre - David Bown

Levantes Dance Theatre’s premier of Run Rabbit Run, with storytelling, aerial circus and acrobatics.

Autumn is traditionally a very busy time for theatres. There are always a number of excellent national tours to choose from as well as a need to balance this with ambitious in-house work and Harrogate is no different.

We kick off the season with three plays, three weeks and one cast as Rep returns after a two-year absence.

An interesting range of work starts with Mike Leigh’s classic comedy Abigail’s Party, followed by the 1933 thriller Gas Light by Patrick Hamilton and concludes with Men of the World by the ever popular John Godber.

From Rep we leap straight into our nationally acclaimed annual Comedy Festival. As ever, we have a packed couple of weeks with some of the best talent in the country, but do keep an eye out for our very own Maisie Adam, hailing from Pannal, she really is making serious waves in the comedy world.

Then, believe it or not, we are into Christmas. Preparations for the Pantomime is an all year round process and this year we look forward to presenting Aladdin.

The cast will include returning familiar faces and some new ones, so do book your tickets early, it’s already proving to be very popular as audiences are eager to embrace the spirit of Christmas after the uncertainty of the past two years.

The Royal Hall and Harrogate Convention Centre boast an amazing festive offering of international music.

Also at the Royal Hall is The Man who Captured Sunlight.

A fascinating new play charting the life of the controversial ex-mayor of Harrogate Samson Fox.

He is also part of the amazing acting dynasty that includes Edward and Emilia Fox. As an inventor and industrial impresario, he famously ‘bottled the sun’ as Harrogate’s streets became the first in the world to be artificially lit with his Fox Water-Gas.

The production will be performed in the venue that Samson Fox conceived and helped to build, it also features and excellent cast.

At the other end of the spectrum we will present some of the best emerging companies and artists including Levantes Dance Theatre’s premier of Run Rabbit Run, which combines engaging storytelling, aerial circus, acrobatics and stunning visuals. Dead Cats (at Harrogate Grammar) by ProtoType theatre, is a very relevant look at fake news, spin and alternative truths employed by governments to distract from their failings.

Finally, ANGEL is a new production of Henry Naylor’s multi-award winning script about the legendary Angel of Kobane in the Syrian War.

Coming up is much anticipated immersive 122 Love Stories. A collection of stories that embrace recollections of people who have discovered significant relationships and encounters in our theatre.

Do come along as it will allow you to experience the theatre in new and vibrant manner as we utilise the entire building.

The roof and other improvements to the theatre building are now complete.

It’s been a long process since starting in 2020. However, we are very fortunate to have a borough council that supports the arts and understands the contribution they make to the local economy and the overall cultural benefit of the town.