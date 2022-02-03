OPINION: Second chances and first impressions - Alex Hornby, Harrogate Bus Company

Our industry - just like hospitality, retail, logistics and others - has suffered from a shortage of talent due to a variety of external influences. People have moved back to Europe, others have re-analysed their lifestyles, retired early, got used to an easier life thanks to a ‘test run’ of furlough, and plenty more besides.

For a business that totally relies on people, it’s certainly been a challenge - particularly as we remain so ambitious for the future. We really believe buses will aid our social and economic recovery, and we must be in a healthy and strong position to deliver for our customers.

Thankfully, we are seeing a few signs of light that give us hope for the future when it comes to attracting new people - and new breeds of people - into our company and the wider industry. We’re proud to welcome those at the very beginning of their career, and those who thought they were going to take early retirement but are attracted to life in the bus lane.

Those seeking a second go at their career often tell us the same thing. They have enjoyed a life of managerial or entrepreneurial responsibility, but now want a job they feel is much simpler and one they can turn off from once at home: one that offers less stress and pressure than they have become used to.

Over the past few months, we’ve welcomed Richard Wright to drive our FLYER network to and from Leeds Bradford Airport. He’s had a fascinating life leading a pie manufacturing business, taking him to the Dragons Den and the heights of the British Pie Awards. He still bakes at home now, but his company - lovingly called “Mi Mams Pie” - now plays second fiddle to his bus driving career.

Meanwhile, would you have ever thought that the former landlord of Emmerdale’s ‘The Woolpack’ pub in Esholt could be driving your bus in Wharfedale? That could very well happen with Glenn Royston, a former hotelier and landlord who has presided over several hotels and pubs right across Yorkshire.

One of the big attractions for him was not being constrained to an office view, and he now enjoys Yorkshire’s scenic delights from his driving seat.

We’ve also seen a welcome influx of younger drivers who’ve chosen us for their first job - and have just steered our second 18 year old candidate inside six months to a PCV test pass, following a rigorous training and examination process to ensure they master the art of customer-focused bus driving.