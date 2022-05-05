OPINION: Queen’s Jubilee offers a chance for everyone to get together - Nick Hancock, Your Harrogate

5th June 2021 People enjoying the sun on the Stray in Harrogate. Pictured people enjoy the sun on the Stray. Picture Gerard Binks

Before I tell you a bit more about the celebrations I really should pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.

Seventy whole years serving others is so impressive.

I did twelve years at Stray FM and I found that exhausting!

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Could there be a better role model for us all than such a hard working, community spirited and stoic woman.

One of my favourite things about the Queen is her motto “never complain, never explain” I believe Kate Moss lives by the same phrase!

You also have to feel a bit sorry for the Queen with some of the family she has (you can choose your friends but you can’t choose your family!) but I’ll leave that one for another day when we all have less time!

So let’s skip forward to June 2-5.

It’s half term, the weather will be epic, we have more bank holidays than you can shake a lot of bunting at and we’re going to party on the Stray.

I am always hearing and seeing people in Harrogate say that we should have more events on the Stray. Well now thanks to Destination Harrogate, Harrogate Bid and Your Harrogate we have a great one which I hope you will support.

Jubilee Square as revealed in this very newspaper last week will be opposite the Yorkshire Hotel and The Alexandra.

So you couldn’t be closer to Harrogate town centre.

For all four days of the celebrations there will be a big TV screen where you’ll be able to follow events in London.

The trooping of the Colour, the service of Thanks Giving at St Pauls and the ‘Party at the Palace’ concert (please tell me Brian May won’t be allowed to play his guitar on the roof this time) will all be shown live. There will also be lots of ‘home grown’ entertainment with a Great British theme.

Harrogate’s fabulous Ukulele group (featuring my friend Karen) will be performing along with highly talented children from local schools

We have lots of live music with singers and bands performing songs that we all know and we can all sing along to.

We’re showing some films on the Sunday afternoon (we will all be ready to chill out by the Sunday!)

There is also going to be some more ‘left field’ entertainment including a dog show which I firmly believe could become an annual event on the Stray.

Let’s be honest there are a lot of well to do dogs in the Harrogate district!

The dog show promises to be great fun and we hope to discover some brilliant local furry talent!

We’re also going to have a special morning of wellbeing, a picnic and a quiz to find Harrogate’s very own Mastermind.