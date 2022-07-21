OPINION: Nothing is certain in this life except death and taxes - the Dean of Ripon

21 August 2020 ..... The Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson at Ripon Cathedral. Picture Tony Johnson

Writing to a French friend in 1789, he enquired of the progress of the French revolution and included an update on American developments: ‘Our new constitution is now established, everything seems to promise it will be durable; but in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.’ With Franklin, one gets the sense of an honest political leader doing his best to enable unifying national development and human flourishing, despite the inevitable uncertainties of life. The clear message I got from the Yorkshire show last week is that many in Yorkshire are hoping, even praying, for the same for this country as a new Prime Minister is chosen.

The Church on Show did much to share with visitors how churches across the region have been seeking to serve local communities despite the uncertainty stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and the alarming rise in the cost of living. Presentations gave examples of the church’s ministry and mission in the city of Leeds, the market town of Thirsk, the villages in upper Wharfedale, and within Ripon and across the whole region through Ripon Cathedral.

In very differing contexts, the church in partnership with many charities, and businesses is responding in practical ways to individuals and communities. But this, whether it be caring for the homeless, supporting refugees, or responding to people who are isolated, is giving hope by offering service which speaks of the faithfulness of God. Despite the uncertainty of so much in life, the church shares with people the nature of God, as revealed in Jesus Christ. The Good Shepherd showed that God longs for the flourishing of all people. But this is not divorced from the reality of life, and does require sincere and honest political leadership at every level.

Twelve months on from the publishing of the North Yorkshire Rural Commission report at last year’s Great Yorkshire Show, it is encouraging to see how North Yorkshire County Council has taken on its recommendations and established an advisory panel to develop those recommendations into policy. Ripon Cathedral Rural Forum seeks to support that process; at a meeting in September, it brought organisations together from across the region to consider the specific suggestions in areas such as climate change, housing, education, rural transport, farming and land management, and digital connectivity. The point the Rural Commission made was that tied-up thinking and planning is required, supported by clear government policies and meaningful devolved power within the structure of the new unitary authority. More, rather than less, certainty with this is essential if North Yorkshire and the region is to flourish.