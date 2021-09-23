OPINION: It’s time to embrace the amazing season that is autumn - James Mason, Welcome to Yorkshire

Autumn colours at Harlow Carr Gardens, Harrogate.2nd October 2017 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

This is the time of year when the Yorkshire landscape becomes a picture-perfect collage of colour, the theatres are opening their doors to packed auditoriums, shops are stacked with seasonal goodies and our favourite programmes... showcasing Yorkshire... are back on our TV screens.

Harrogate and its surrounding area has so much on offer to enjoy through the coming months and beyond.

Whether it’s a brew at Betty’s or at one of the many tantalising tea rooms around the town, a gentle stroll along the Stray under a canopy of copper-coloured trees, or perhaps putting in the steps through the park and up to Harlow Carr.

If it’s wandering through woodland or other outstanding areas across the county that tempts you, then Welcome to Yorkshire’s ‘Walkshire’ campaign at walkshire.com has a wealth of inspiration for getting outdoors, an initiative launched on New Year’s Day promoting walks in the county for every day of the year, plus so much more.

An incredible success, to date Walkshire has surpassed 10 million impressions on Welcome to Yorkshire’s social media alone, and almost a quarter of a million pageviews on yorkshire.com

Neighbouring Fountains Abbey will be floodlit in October on Saturdays and also Fridays (22 and 29) with haunting choral music to add to the atmosphere.

If you haven’t seen it yet, then there’s still chance to experience the exciting large landscape artworks ‘These Passing Things’ by Steve Messam, showcased on site throughout the National Trust’s Studley Royal Water Garden.

A fine example of Yorkshire’s amazing art scene in a breathtaking heritage setting.

The TV schedule comes into its own as we enter October, with a firm Yorkshire favourite back on our screens, All Creatures Great and Small, Thursdays 9pm on Channel 5.

The first series has been a huge international hit promoting Yorkshire across the globe... but what can we look forward to in series two?

Welcome to Yorkshire’s latest Talkshire podcast features actors Nicholas Ralph, chatting about his first ever TV role playing James Herriot, and also Oscar-winning Rachel Shenton who is Helen Alderson in the Dales drama.

Hear some very funny behind the scenes stories of filming in the county, cast and crew camaraderie, animal antics and how each series is a real boost for Yorkshire tourism.

Find out more at yorkshire.com/inspiration/talkshire-podcasts

From the indoors to the outdoors and from half-term to Halloween, the trick is to treat yourself in Yorkshire and enjoy its spectacular coastline, vibrant cities, beautiful countryside, astounding arts and world-renowned history, plus of course, making the most of what’s on your doorstep and supporting local businesses.