OPINION: Is Harrogate High Street dead?...Absolutely not! BID manager Matthew Chapman

I’m certainly not disputing the clear challenges and changes all sectors and people are facing right now, but here is why I’m currently looking at it through a glass that is more than half full!

High streets, as we call them today, we first introduced back in the mid 1800s due to ‘urbanisation’, resulting in people no longer having the facilities to grow as many foods for themselves at home.

Due to this, market stalls become shops with fixed prices, customer service, deliveries and such like.

Fast forward to the early 1900s and the uprising of the Suffragettes, who wanted somewhere respectable to go on their own – retail, tea rooms, department stores etc - were developed and the high street was born.

Now here is the scary bit. One hundred or so years later the introduction of the motor car, two world wars, pandemics, multiple recessions, the internet, so called Millennium Bug, environmental challenges, out-of-town shopping centres, questionable government decision, terrorism threats and over population. But guess what? The high street has survived.

The common themes that are massively clear in all towns and cities that have come out of these challenging situations positively is adapting to change, having a vision, staying positive and collaboration.

There are so many examples – Sheffield - steel industry to a trendy student capital. Brixton – dangerous no go area to the epicentre of stylish hipsters. St Ives – muted fishing hub to a hotbed for tourism and modern art.

The high street is not dead - it is transformative, reshaping itself and we should all feel the need to play our part and support this vision.

All towns and cities need to get the basics right – clean, safe, welcoming, easy and cost-effective access.

They should be unique, experiential, giving people a reason to use them. We as humans have a tribal loyalty.

We want to be together, and with Harrogate being ‘the jewel in the crown of the North of England’,

I’m absolutely sure 2022 and beyond will see the town flourish in footfall.

Harrogate has just had a hugely successful footfall-booming spring with uniqueness, getting the basics right, street entertainment, Harrogate Hosts and the Jubilee celebrations all being fundamental to this.

And Harrogate is only just getting started; the Great Yorkshire Show, Harrogate International Festivals Summer Season, Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration, street art projects, street dressing, Harrogate Lego Trail, public transport incentives, Harrogate Beer Week, a dedicated town centre street ranger, joint lobbying for visionary change, Harrogate Town AFC football 2022/23 season getting under way, plans for Christmas – our high street is alive and very much kicking!

One final common theme to share; the one organisation that is innermost involved and collaboratively driving all the above forward is Harrogate BID.

I have now been employed by the BID for just over a year, and I’m extremely proud of what the team and I have achieved so far.

With the BID’s renewal process around 12 months away, I’ll be putting myself out there and am keen to attend networking events, resident association meetings, partner group events or quite simply meeting one-to-one for a coffee in one of our many wonderful town centre venues, to understand your vision for the town and for me to share mine.