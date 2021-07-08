OPINION: Here comes the summer, full of events, festivals and fun - Tracy Morgan, Visit Harrogate

Visitors in the Walled Garden at Beningbrough Hall and Gardens, North Yorkshire

From cattle to crime and artworks to Alice in Wonderland there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy, so read on to find out more!

Cattle

Many of our much loved events are back and next week is Great Yorkshire Show week. Running from Tuesday-Friday, July 13-16 this iconic event will be spread over four days for the first time in its history to allow for social distancing with attendance limited to 25,000 visitors each day.

With animal judging, show jumping, the latest farming machinery, arts and crafts, fine foods, live music and entertainment this is one big celebration of everything that’s great about Yorkshire.

Crime-writing

Also back this month is the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival at The Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate

Curated by Ian Rankin OBE the festival programme is crammed full of special guests, talks, panel discussions and entertainment celebrating crime fiction.

It all takes place from Thursday–Sunday, July 22-25, so don’t miss a minute of the drama and book your tickets now.

Artworks

From Saturday, July 10 discover bold and colourful surprises in the Water Garden at Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal.

This new exhibition called These Passing Things is an outdoor explosion of large scale, bright, innovative artworks. Three different pieces will transform existing historic buildings and landscape:

Drifted - 12 Floating pyramids in the canal – with inspiration taken from a lost pyramid folly.

Bridged – a scarlet contemporary bridge sitting across the river Skell, close to the site of a lost iron bridge from the 18th century.

Spiked - An inflatable artwork which will appear to burst through the columns of the Temple of Piety.

This is an occasional piece on display for the opening weekend on July 10 and then returning on August 21.

Alice in Wonderland

Celebrating 150 years of the iconic Alice story with multi-award-winning illustrator Chris Riddell and publishers Macmillan, Wonderland will be brought to life at RHS Garden Harlow Carr throughout the school summer holidays from Saturday, July 24 – Saturday, September 4.

So don’t be late for this very important date!

See How Our Gardens Grow

Our gardens campaign continues to ‘grow’ from strength to strength.

It was wonderful to meet celebrity florist, the fabulous Jonathan Moseley at the RHS Harlow Carr Summer Garden Show last month and chat to him about how we can work together to promote the glorious gardens in our campaign.

Have you seen our new gardens video yet?

‘See How Our Gardens Grow’ takes you on an uplifting journey around six of our campaign gardens: Rudding Park Kitchen Garden, RHS Garden Harlow Carr, Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park, Beningbrough Hall, Newby Hall and Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden.

Keep Up To Date

Visit Harrogate will continue to provide travel inspiration and share the fascinating stories which make our district a must visit destination for a day trip, weekend away or a staycation.