OPINION: Harrogate is a great place to work, visit and live - Matthew Chapman, BID manager

18th July 2022 Harrogate BID launch 'Floral Summer of Celebration' Pictured at Get Your Heels on, Victoria Shopping Centre from left Jo Caswell, Project Lead, Matt Chapman Harrogate BID, Gemma McNamara of LK Bennett and Ruth Fisher of Blamey's Florist Picture Gerard Binks

The Harrogate BID Team and I have absolutely loved showcasing Harrogate with ease over the past month, to not only the hundred thousand plus attendees to The Great Yorkshire Show, but the ‘In-Bloom’ judges and potential investors to Harrogate too.

You’ve still got chance to take in all the remaining exciting summer opportunities in Harrogate town centre this month – starting with the Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration, which in partnership with Blameys Florist, the North of England Horticultural, Harrogate Library, Yorkshire Film Archive, Harrogate Bloom (to name a few!) has wowed visitors and residents alike with its recognition of Harrogate being a floral town and resort. You’ve now only got a matter of hours to catch it as the take day will begin today (Thursday, August 4), but come into town, see the seven quirky displays and pop-up exhibition cheekily dropped into various corners of Harrogate.

The Harrogate Lego Trail is back! Following on from last year’s inaugural appearance, the trail this year is bigger, better and spread over more locations. With 16 Alice in Wonderland-themed life-sized models located all around the town centre, and Lego prizes to be won, this one really is not to be missed. Download the Harrogate LoyalFree app to find all the locations and how to win the prizes which have kindly been donated by our partner, Fairy Bricks, who through support such as this, provide Lego to Children in hospitals all around the UK.

Even more exciting news – in collaboration with the Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate BID is thrilled to announce we’re bringing a pop up Jurassic-themed crazy golf course to the piazza area opposition the train station. From August 20, you’ll be able to take on your friends and family in a nine hole extravaganza, which the BID has purposely made affordable for all. Tickets and more information can be found on the BID website and via social media.

Not wanting to put a dampener on all this excitement, but another really important campaign that Harrogate BID is leading on is the ‘Report a Crime’ campaign. Although we all agree, in general, Harrogate is a safe, welcoming and clean town, it is not immune from the challenges all town and city centre environments experience. By supporting this campaign, which is asking people to log crimes on the North Yorkshire Police ‘online reporting portal’, you are helping deliver a clearer picture, one that could lead to more uniformed presence on the streets of our town. We want to make sure we stay on top of these challenges so they don’t become worse and detract from all the things that make Harrogate a great place to work, visit, enjoy and live. Ultimately, more data means more police, so I ask people to please support this initiative.