OPINION: Harrogate BID can play a leading role in collaborative approach for town - Matthew Chapman

it’s a place of pride and a town of traditions, and a phrase you will rightly hear time and again is it’s the ‘jewel in Yorkshire’s crown’.

Since taking up my position of Harrogate BID Manager seven months ago, I’ve come to appreciate what makes it special and why so many people want to live and work in the town, and of course visit it.

Today is Harrogate BID’s AGM, and during the meeting we will unveil some of the exciting plans we have in place to make Harrogate even more appealing to those looking for a superb destination and environment in which to shop, eat and drink.

One major event that I’m certainly looking forward to is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and as the Government has given us an extra day’s bank holiday, it’s an opportunity to pull out all the stops; we would love to throw a huge party, one that everyone is invited to, and one that we can all enjoy and be a part of.

Whilst the BID team has already come up with a number of ideas, I’m now looking to draw on the enthusiasm and creativity of a number of figures who I know will help make it four days and four nights to remember, an experience that will make the jewel that is Harrogate shine even brighter.

Not long after starting in my new role I got ribbed for stating in the pages of this very paper that an aspiration of mine was to create a ‘Disney effect’ for Harrogate, and I believe this was achieved last month!

Over recent weeks, I have been asked what is the most satisfying project delivered in my short time here in Harrogate?

I can honestly say it was the collaborative approach that made Christmas in Harrogate one of the best in living memory in 2021.

The town looked magical.

However, we couldn’t have done it alone, and neither could the other partners in the mix – Harrogate Borough Council and Visit Harrogate.

But by pooling resources between us we were able to bring a 12-day town centre Christmas Fayre, helter skelter, Victorian carousel, big wheel, enhanced Christmas lights, free parking and my favourite, The Candy Cane Express!

And by adding in a number of other ingredients to the mix – the Christmas Shop Window Competition, North Pole Post Office, Naughty Elf Workshop and The Harrogate Father Christmas Experience – Harrogate delivered that ‘Wow Factor!

Not just once, but on every single visit.

The comments we have received have been fantastic and all I can say is, watch this space for Christmas 2022!

And it is this collaborative approach that I plan to champion throughout the year.

There are so many wonderful organisations in Harrogate working for the good of the town, and as the need arises Harrogate BID can play a leading role in bringing them together.

And think just what more can be achieved for the benefit of the town centre!

The past seven months have really flown by, and in that time, I’ve made it my business to go out and meet our Levy Payers.

Without them, we would not have been able to fund many of our activities, which includes the current sponsorship of the Sunday Freeway bus service.

Although it’s difficult to predict just what 2022 will hold store, I’m confident that the strength and zeal shown during recent times to refocus and adapt is a shining example of what can be done, particularly when we all pull together.