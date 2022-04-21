OPINION: From African toilets to the Nidd Walk - events in the life of The Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Trevor Chapman

At the beginning of March myself and the Mayoress attended a presentation by Soroptomist International of Harrogate District at St Paul’s Church Hall. We learnt from the presentation that one in four people around the world lack safe drinking water and toilet facilities, especially in Africa. A donation of £60 helps fund a facility in a poorer community that will enable families to build a basic toilet, have access to clean water and learn about hygiene. The Mayoress and I were pleased to contribute to the Soroptomists appeal and donated towards a toilet facility in Uganda.

Myself and the Mayoress were pleased to attend the Harrogate RNLI meeting at Rudding Park on the 9th March. The local committee has raised funds for the RNLI since 1952 and we heard of two successful events held which were a Golf Day last September and an “Autumn Extravaganza” in October.

We made three visits to KR Ali Taekwondo events during the month. The first was to the children from the 4-7 age group. The second visit was to the KR Ali Taekwondo Academy 6th Harrogate Mayor’s Cup Poomsae Championships.

This event held at the Rossett Sports Centre attracts competitors from throughout the UK and abroad. We were impressed by the whole event which was splendidly organised by Kambiz Ali the Harrogate Taekwondo founder.

On the 20th March the Mayoress and I were privileged to attend the opening of the new Bilton Dragon Bowling Club Pavilion. The club which is in my ward is first class and offers bowling on a quality green. I was delighted to cut the ribbon and announce the pavilion open which was followed by an excellent tea!

On the 21st March we attended a meeting of the Harrogate Rotary Club of which I am an honorary member. It was good to meet members and I spoke to them all about my role as Mayor over the previous ten months.

On the 22nd March a meeting of the Harrogate International Partnerships was held at the Council Civic Centre at which I was delighted to receive gifts from the Mayor of Wellington, New Zealand. The gifts were presented by Kate Spencer who gave a resume of her visit to New Zealand and her meeting with the Mayor of Wellington. Also at the meeting Elizabeth Smith of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission gave a presentation which included a reference to the 23 New Zealand RAF personnel buried at Stonefall Cemetery. It is intended to mark ANZAC day on the 24th April at Stonefall.

On the 25th March the latest “walk to school” initiative took place at Willow Tree Primary School on Wetherby Road. The event supported by Zero Carbon Harrogate and Harrogate Town Football Club Community Group commenced with the children walking from the football ground, led by the club mascot, down to the school gates. A large number of pupils took part and myself and the Mayoress were delighted to be there and talk to the children about using the car less and reducing carbon emissions.

The Mayoress regularly attends meetings of the Harrogate Spa Ladies group who meet monthly at the Wesley Chapel on Oxford Streetand recommends membership to those interested.